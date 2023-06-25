Man Spends Over $80K To Look More “Feminine” And “Doll-Like”

A man has spent over $80,000 to look more feminine and to appear more like a Barbie doll. Check out the pictures and read this guy’s story!

Despite what some people might think, I’m no Barbie-doll b####. From a young age, I’ve always been fascinated by the concept of dolls. Their flawless, symmetrical faces and perfect features captivated me. As I grew older, I realized that achieving that doll-like look was something I deeply desired. However, it’s important to note that my journey towards a more feminine appearance is not about changing my gender. I identify as a male and have no intentions of altering that aspect of myself.

I embarked on my cosmetic surgery journey at the age of 18, starting with Botox and fillers in my forehead. Over the years, I’ve undergone various procedures to achieve the doll-like appearance I yearned for. My first plastic surgery was a nose job, investing $6,000 to refine the shape of my nose and align it with the doll aesthetic. The procedure aimed to create a smaller, more symmetrical nose that complemented the overall look I was striving for.

To enhance the prominence and fullness of my lips, I underwent two lip lifts, which cost me $3,500. This procedure helped create a more pronounced cupid’s bow and reduced the gap between my upper lip and my newly shaped nose. A facelift was another step I took in my transformation, costing $3,500. This procedure involved tightening the skin and underlying tissues, helping me achieve a youthful and taut appearance that aligned with the doll-like aesthetic.

For that perfect doll smile, I invested $3,900 in a complete set of veneers. This allowed me to have flawless, aligned teeth that added to the overall doll-like look I aimed to achieve. Regular maintenance is essential to preserve the doll aesthetic, so I’ve invested a significant amount, $64,000, in Botox injections, 1ml of lip filler injected every month, and other cosmetic treatments.

These treatments target specific areas such as my lips, chin, under-eye area, and cheeks, helping me maintain facial contours and a flawless appearance. To ensure a smooth and hair-free complexion, I underwent laser hair removal, which cost me $1,500. My most recent procedure was my second blepharoplasty, and cat eye lift, where excess fat or skin was removed from my eyelids to make my eyes appear rounder. The total cost of my surgeries and treatments adds up to over $82,500.

Credit: @patrichaflatwood/Cover Images

Any spare money I get goes towards improving my look. While this investment might seem significant, it’s a reflection of my commitment to realizing my vision and embracing my unique identity. Each procedure has brought me closer to the doll-like appearance that resonates with my true self.

The financial aspect pales in comparison to the emotional and psychological rewards I’ve gained throughout this transformative journey. Critics may argue that I’m trying to emulate the Ken doll look, but I disagree. I believe that achieving the Ken doll appearance would be more challenging, given my naturally feminine features. I embrace the girly aspects, such as experimenting with different wigs and makeup. What matters most to me is my own happiness and the sense of fulfillment I experience when I look in the mirror.

Walking down the street, it’s not uncommon for heads to turn and for whispers to follow in my wake. Some may stare or even snigger, but their opinions hold no power over me. I understand that my appearance is unconventional, and I accept the attention it brings, both positive and negative. I’ve encountered individuals who have called me a “monster,” but their words don’t faze me. At the end of the day, everyone has the right to define their own path and appearance.

Dating, too, has its unique challenges. I seek a partner who is open-minded and comfortable with the concept of plastic surgery. I’ve learned to navigate the world of romance amidst the sea of critics and find someone who appreciates me for who I am beyond my physical appearance. It’s important to clarify that my decision to undergo cosmetic procedures is entirely my own. I understand that my look may be polarizing, but it’s a personal choice that brings me joy. I revel in the artificial look, admiring those who have undergone extensive surgeries and exude an aura of self-care and confidence.

Credit: @patrichaflatwood/Cover Images

Some may assume that my doll-like appearance correlates with a lack of intelligence, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. If people took the time to engage in conversations with me, they would discover that I am a normal, intelligent individual. My appearance may be unconventional, but it doesn’t define my intellect or personality. As I continue my journey towards plastic perfection, I remain committed to exploring new possibilities and techniques.

I have no plans to halt my surgeries or revert to a more natural look. Instead, I see the mirror as a canvas, where I spot new aspects of my face that can be enhanced or improved. It’s an exciting journey, one filled with endless possibilities for self-expression and transformation. The pursuit of the doll aesthetic is deeply personal to me. It’s not about conforming to societal standards or seeking validation from others.

Rather, it’s an exploration of self and an embrace of my unique identity. I am proud of the choices I’ve made and the confidence I’ve gained along the way. My goal is to continue evolving and pushing the boundaries of what beauty means to me, all while staying true to my gender-neutral identity. In a world that often clings to narrow definitions of beauty, I challenge those norms and celebrate individuality. I encourage others to embrace their own unique journeys and redefine beauty on their own terms. Each of us has the right to explore our identities and express ourselves authentically, free from societal expectations.

Credit: @patrichaflatwood/Cover Images

While my transformation may have come at a significant financial cost, I see it as an investment in my self-esteem and personal happiness. The financial figures associated with my procedures may appear daunting to some, but for me, the emotional and psychological benefits outweigh any monetary considerations. The sense of empowerment I feel when I look in the mirror and see the reflection of my true self is priceless. It’s important to note that my journey is ongoing. I continue to monitor my appearance, seeking out opportunities for self-improvement and refinement.

But it’s not just about physical changes; it’s also about the internal growth and self-acceptance that come with it. I’ve learned to love myself unconditionally, embracing all aspects of who I am, including my quirks and imperfections. Throughout this process, I’ve encountered both admiration and criticism. I understand that not everyone will understand or support my choices, but I remain steadfast in my conviction to live authentically. The most important opinion in this journey is my own, and as long as I stay true to myself, the opinions of others become inconsequential.

Credit: @patrichaflatwood/Cover Images

In sharing my story, I hope to inspire others to embrace their own unique paths and challenge societal beauty standards. We are all individuals with our own definitions of what beauty means to us. By celebrating our differences and embracing the diverse ways we express ourselves, we can create a more inclusive and accepting world. To those who may question my choices or hold negative opinions, I urge them to reflect on the power of empathy and understanding. Judgment and prejudice only serve to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and limit our collective potential for growth. Let us instead foster a culture of acceptance, where self-expression is celebrated, and individuality is cherished.

As I continue to navigate my journey as a gender-neutral individual with a doll-like aesthetic, I am grateful for the support and love I have received from those who understand and embrace me. Together, let us challenge societal norms, break free from the confines of conformity, and empower one another to live our lives authentically and unapologetically. In the end, it is our ability to embrace and love ourselves that truly defines our beauty. And in a world that often seeks to confine us within narrow definitions, it is our duty to celebrate our uniqueness, to shine brightly as our truest selves, and to inspire others to do the same.”