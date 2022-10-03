Mike Epps Shares His Top 5 DOA & Says ‘On The Come Up’ is Great For the Culture

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mike Epps says ‘On The Come Up’ is a great film with a nice message for the youth.

Snoop Dogg and Paramount + recently hosted a private red carpet screening for the Sanaa Lathan-directed film ‘On The Come Up’ in Inglewood, California.

Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel by Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), ‘On The Come Up’ is a feature directorial debut for Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan.

The film masterfully tells the story of Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – a local Hip Hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.

AllHipHop’s Rea Davis caught up with Mike Epps, who stars as DJ Hype, to discuss the film, his Top 5 favorite rappers, and what rapper he would trade careers with for a week.

AllHipHop: If you could trade places with a rapper for one week, which rapper would you choose to trade careers with?

Mike Epps: Snoop Doggy Dogg.

AllHipHop: Who are your “Top 5” favorite rappers dead or alive?

Mike Epps: I love all of them……Tupac, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Biggie Smalls.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from ‘On The Come Up?’

Mike Epps: ‘On The Come Up’ is a nice film for the kids. It’s got a nice message, and I think they are going to enjoy it. It’s great for the culture.