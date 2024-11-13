Mike Tyson And Jake Paul: Exclusive Pictures Of Their Open Workout

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are ready to rumble and AllHipHop got a sneak peak at their open workouts!

Irving, TX was on fire last night. Fans got an exciting sneak peek at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday (November 12), where boxing’s biggest personalities gathered for open workouts in anticipation of a mega fight.

The main attraction? Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and the legendary world champ Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) showing off their skills in front of the audience.

The event featured all fighters from the main and preliminary cards, including undisputed super lightweight champ Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champ Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs). The stage is set for an epic women’s boxing rematch, perhaps the biggest ever.

Other fighters in the spotlight included Mario Barrios, Abel Ramos, Neeraj Goyat, Whindersson Nunes, Shadasia Green, Lucas Bahdi, and Shu Shu Carrington Jr.

Amir Tyson, former MMA champ Tyron Woodley, and YouTube boxing guru Wade Plemons hosted the event.

Photos: Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor

Here’s what’s next on the fight week calendar:

Thursday, November 14: Fans can catch the Paul vs. Tyson Public Weigh-Ins at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT, also streaming on MVP’s and Netflix’s channels and platforms.

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight streams exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The co-main event will showcase Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in a historic rematch for women’s boxing.

Subscribers worldwide can watch Paul vs. Tyson live on Netflix, with commentary in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German—at no additional cost. This fight is set to deliver big punches and even bigger thrills, as fans around the globe tune in for an unforgettable night in boxing.

Photos: Patrick Neree