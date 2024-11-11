Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul: What You Need To Know

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are finally ready to duke it out.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Set to Clash in Epic Bout: Details, Odds, and How to Watch on Netflix

The boxing world is buzzing as former heavyweight king Mike Tyson and YouTube sensation-turned-fighter Jake Paul gear up for a November 15 showdown.

The event streams exclusively on Netflix. This headline fight will anchor a stacked seven-bout card that includes Amanda Serrano.

The card is presented by Most Valuable Promotions, the AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) and Netflix, certain to be a night to remember.

Originally set for July 20, the Tyson-Paul fight was postponed after Iron Mike experienced a medical setback. Tyson’s ulcer flare-up forced him to ease off his training, leading both camps to find a new date.

Now back in fighting form, the 58-year old Tyson has been given the green light to get back in the ring. The 27-year old Jake Paul is ready to take his friend out, as his skills have grown simnifically over the years.

Netflix dropped news of a new docuseries, Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,giving fans a glimpse into both fighters’ training and mindset.

After Tyson’s medical woes, Paul didn’t sit on the sidelines. He still put on a show on the original date, taking down bare-knuckle champ Mike Perry in a six-round TKO.

What You Need to Know About the Tyson vs. Paul Fight

When: Friday, November 15

Time: Full event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET; Tyson and Paul’s ring walk time depends on preceding fights.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas — a fitting venue for the high-profile showdown, with a fight card designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

How to Watch: The fight streams exclusively on Netflix, with no cable or TV broadcast.

Get ready for a night of combat as boxing legend meets social media powerhouse—two generations collide!