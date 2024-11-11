Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul: What You Need To Know

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Set to Clash in Epic Bout: Details, Odds, and How to Watch on Netflix
The boxing world is buzzing as former heavyweight king Mike Tyson and YouTube sensation-turned-fighter Jake Paul gear up for a November 15 showdown.
The event streams exclusively on Netflix. This headline fight will anchor a stacked seven-bout card that includes Amanda Serrano.
The card is presented by Most Valuable Promotions, the AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) and Netflix, certain to be a night to remember.
Originally set for July 20, the Tyson-Paul fight was postponed after Iron Mike experienced a medical setback. Tyson’s ulcer flare-up forced him to ease off his training, leading both camps to find a new date.
Now back in fighting form, the 58-year old Tyson has been given the green light to get back in the ring. The 27-year old Jake Paul is ready to take his friend out, as his skills have grown simnifically over the years.
Netflix dropped news of a new docuseries, Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,giving fans a glimpse into both fighters’ training and mindset.
After Tyson’s medical woes, Paul didn’t sit on the sidelines. He still put on a show on the original date, taking down bare-knuckle champ Mike Perry in a six-round TKO.
What You Need to Know About the Tyson vs. Paul Fight
When: Friday, November 15
Time: Full event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET; Tyson and Paul’s ring walk time depends on preceding fights.
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas — a fitting venue for the high-profile showdown, with a fight card designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
How to Watch: The fight streams exclusively on Netflix, with no cable or TV broadcast.
Get ready for a night of combat as boxing legend meets social media powerhouse—two generations collide!