Bing Bong! Nems Pulls Up To AllHipHop’s New Podcast! [Exclusive Pictures]

Nems has a hit song “Bing Bong,” but he’s more than ready for the next level as an artist. Check out some flicks from the new AHH Podcast.

Gorilla Nems joined the newly minted AllHipHop podcast and it was crazy. The Coney Island heavy bar spitter came to midtown Manhattan at the world-famous WonWorld Studios to join in a great conversation about his newly found international fame. Those of us that know (you know – real hardcore Hip-Hop heads), are very familiar with Nems as a battle rapper and an MC that holds nothing back.

However within the last six months his song “Bing Bong” has taken over social media, the radio, and the Internet. His voice has been streamed well over 1 billion times over social platforms that have allowed people to use his voice and lip-synch with them. The result is some of the funniest, craziest mess you ever saw from amateur comedians.

Nems is funny, but he’s not a comic. He’s an MC through and through. He’s not taking this opportunity lightly and he’s already begun to work on various TV opportunities, possible movies, and of course the music.

Chuck Creekmur aka Jigsaw and SlopsShotYa sit down with Nems to discuss his life, his trials and tribulations, and what he expects to do with his resurgence. He’s got a remix of his hits song that includes Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth, and others. And brand new music is on the way too. Nems’ story is way past due, but also right on time.

And it is absolutely still “F#ck Ya Life!”

Stay tuned for the podcast and video. In the meantime, here are some pictures by Tiana @iamcomplex.