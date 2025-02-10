New York City Mayoral Candidate Michael Blake Talks Politics, Obama & Hip-Hop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Micheal Blake goes back to the Obama Administration and now he’s looking to bring his unique political brand to New York City.

Michael Blake is no stranger to the world of politics and public service. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Blake’s journey from a working class family to the White House and now a mayoral candidate for New York City. His life is nothing short of inspiring. Blake’s dedication to community service has guided his career in politics.

After attending Northwestern University, Blake became part of a specialized training program under then-Senator Barack Obama. He honed his skills in political campaigns and community engagement. His early work took him to Michigan but soon took on a prominent role in the Obama administration. He focused on African-American and minority business outreach, which is here he met AllHipHop co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. He was impressive, genuine and committed.

Blake later served as a New York State Assemblyman for six years, and brought initiatives like My Brother’s Keeper with him. Additionally, he championed diversity-in-medicine scholarships, and small business reforms as well. Now, Blake is setting his sights on leading New York City as its mayor, a city that has some major issues. With a vision for affordability, opportunity, and real systemic change, Blake believes he can do this, for his people.

In this interview, Chuck Creekmur sits down with Michael Blake to discuss his journey, his vision for New York City, his thoughts on national politics and his deep-rooted love for Hip-Hop. The conversation is candid, insightful and even fun. For more go to blakefornyc.com.

The following Q&A interview is an edited conversation. For the full talk, watch the video on AllHipHopTV.

AllHipHop: Let me start with some context. A while back, I was in the White House on a community mission. I do work for the people, and at that time, Obama was in office. We had a space to come in and meet—not directly with Obama, but with people in his administration, including yourself. So, I just want people to understand that I’ve known you for a while now, and I know you’re a good person. That’s partly why we’re sitting here now—I can vouch for you.

Michael Blake: I appreciate that. I was wondering where you were going when you said you were on a community mission in the White House. I didn’t know where this was about to go! But I appreciate that.

AllHipHop: Well, at that point, it was important for us to show up—activists, people working in the community. And I respectfully say that Obama’s administration opened its arms, gave us access, showed us love. I haven’t witnessed that since. But let’s talk about you. Give people some background on who you are.

Michael Blake: First and foremost, much love to you. It’s been a blessing, and we already know we’re part of the greatest fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

AllHipHop: That’s right.

Michael Blake: Born and raised in the Bronx—Crescent and Burnside, that’s home. Went to PS 79, 118, DeWitt Clinton High School. I’ve been fortunate to do a lot. My family’s from Jamaica. My mom worked 40 years in a manufacturing plant, raising four boys. My dad, God rest his soul, was a janitor at St. Barnabas Hospital, a proud member of 1199 SEIU.

I always had a love for politics. My mom told me I was named after Jamaican politicians—Michael Manley and Alexander Bustamante. I was born on Christmas night, so it was either preacher, journalist, or politician. I became all three. Left the Bronx, went to Northwestern, and got into politics early. I was part of a training program that then-Senator Obama created to train Black and Brown kids on running campaigns. There were ten of us, and after a week, they sent me to Michigan. That changed everything for me.

AllHipHop: My first thought about you was, “Man, he’s too good to be a mayor.” You’re too nice, too clean.

Michael Blake: That means we’ve got to set a new tone, right? That’s what it’s supposed to be.

AllHipHop: What are your thoughts on the current mayor, Eric Adams?

Michael Blake: Look, the mayor has his own challenges. I’m running because we’re not doing enough on cost of living, affordability, and public services. Eric Adams canceled on New Yorkers on MLK Day to go to Trump’s inauguration. He’s fighting for a pardon; I’m fighting for the people.

His indictments allege that money from Turkey was funneled into a straw donation scheme for matching city funds. If someone lies about how they got their money and then cancels on the city to go kiss the [Trump] ring, New Yorkers should show him the door.

AllHipHop: Fair enough. What would New York City be like under your leadership?

Michael Blake: A city where kids graduate with civics, mental health and financial literacy education. A city where we actually fight poverty and homelessness. There’s so much unused commercial space—why aren’t we using it to get people off the streets? We need to fix nonprofit reimbursement rates so they can operate effectively. Universal childcare should be standard. People shouldn’t have to work multiple jobs just to survive. My vision is simple: a city where you can make money, make an impact and actually afford to live.

AllHipHop: Some say you’re too good for politics. Politics is a dirty game.

Michael Blake: That’s why I’m here—to change it.

AllHipHop: What’s your take on Trump’s administration and its impact?

Michael Blake: You don’t extend an olive branch to an insurrectionist. Trump has shown us who he is—his policies benefit billionaires, not working people. From making prescription drugs more expensive to attacking DEI programs, he’s actively harming Black and Brown communities.

AllHipHop: Many young people seem disengaged from voting. What’s your message to them?

Michael Blake: I get it. A lot of young people don’t believe the system works for them. That’s why we need civic education. Government affects everything—from the moment you’re born to when you die. Walking away isn’t the answer; we have to change the game from within.

AllHipHop: What do you say to those who believe Democrats haven’t done enough for Black people?

Michael Blake: That’s flat-out wrong. Look at funding for Black businesses, HBCUs, criminal justice reform, healthcare. The Republicans are great at making people believe they’re offering more—even when they’re not.

AllHipHop: Do you think we’ll see another Black president?

Michael Blake: Absolutely. The country is becoming more diverse, and we have incredible talent. We will see another Black president.

AllHipHop: What’s your plan for New York’s tech future?

Michael Blake: We need to use tech for good. Better tracking of city services, integrating gaming and AI for job training, improving digital equity. You can track your food delivery, but we can’t tell you when city services will be fixed? That has to change.

AllHipHop: Let’s switch gears. Who were your favorite rappers growing up?

Michael Blake: Rakim, Nas, Biggie, JAY-Z, Jadakiss. Jadakiss is one of the most underrated lyricists ever.

AllHipHop: What about the arts in NYC?

Michael Blake: Critical. We need to fund more programs. Every kid should have access to creative outlets, whether it’s music, dance, or visual arts.

AllHipHop: Lastly, would you ever consider running for president?

Michael Blake: Let’s win New York first. But what God has for us can never be denied.

AllHipHop: Well, I’d vote for you. Any final words?

Michael Blake: We deserve better. If New Yorkers want a city that works for them, I’m the candidate to make it happen.

AllHipHop: Appreciate you. You’ve got to come back and update us.

Michael Blake: Absolutely. We’ll make it happen.