Nick Grant: AllHipHop’s 2023 Lyricist of the Year

Nick Grant turned a challenge between friends into a life-altering event. In 2023, he becomes a Hip-Hop master and the Lyricist of the Year.

This is not Nick Grant’s first time at the rodeo.

Starting in a small South Carolina town, Nick tumbled into Hip-Hop have a challenge among friends on who had the best bars. Accepting that challenge proved to be life-altering, revealing his innate talent and competitive spirit. Upon relocation to Atlanta, he fully immersed himself in a vibrant musical environment. He engaged in rap battles with college students while still in high school. Slowly, but surely he was becoming his highest self.

In 2023, Nick Grant became a master with the release of his magnum opus, Sunday School. In an interview with AllHipHop, he revealed this is the album he has always wanted to create, but was unable to do so within the framework of a major lable. At that time, around 2017, he was a younger MC and also managed by some music industry heavies that knew more than him. Through it all, with consistency and resilience, he persisted to this point. But, he did not stop with the album. Nick bombed on his peers time after time with freestyle after freestyle after freestyle – all with premium, goat-tier bars that likely have folks like Andre 3000 staying retired. (See those freestyles below.)

Nick Grant’s existence within Hip-Hop is the constant commitment to his craft. His focus on individuality, diverse subject matter, and musical experimentation is an anamoly. He’s been been a darling by the media, tastemakers, and a hardcore fanbase. His resolve as an artist sets him apart, but also positions him as a potential influence in Hip-Hop. Sunday Dinner is bar heavy, but his dense, often intellectual, wordplay is never corny or overbearing. His battle bars have metastasized into a euphony of songs, a no-skip album of 16 songs. His ability as a battle rap journeyman to the top of a fiercely competitive rap game in 2023 is nothing less than phenmenal. He’s more than a testament of passion, skill, and determination, he’s hope personified. Salute.

Who were your favorite MCs of 2023?