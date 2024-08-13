Nicki Minaj’s Former Manager Deb Antney Condemns Female Rappers For Oversexualization

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Deb’s House” opened a Pandora’s box of conversation. And now, we talk to Deb Antney about all of the issues that has her passionate for change in music.

We are in an era where rap is still synonymous with raw talent, powerful lyrics and unfiltered expression, and the voices of women in the industry have emerged as the dominant voices. Regardless, the diversity is in question and veteran mogul Deb Antney believes there are a myriad of challenges.

As the longtime businesswoman and manager promoted her new show, Deb’s House, she opened up about the often harsh realities women face in the music industry. At the same time, being proactive, she also introduced rising star Rocky, her latest protégé.

Deb Antney, who has managed Nicki Minaj, Kash Doll, Gucci Mane, son Waka Flocka and others, didn’t hold back. She delved into the persistent over-sexualization of women in music in a candid interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

“I need women to get right,” she said. “I need your legs closed and your pocketbooks open. It’s time for us to get to this business.”

Her call to action was clear: it’s about reclaiming respect and focusing on the business acumen that many women possess.

Antney’s frustration with the industry’s superficial demands was palpable. She lamented, “You’re not pretty enough, your body ain’t good enough, your t###### ain’t big enough, your behind ain’t big enough.”

These are the toxic criticisms that many women endure, even stopping some some from accomplishing their dreams in the rough-n-tumble music industry. Professional challenges aside, Antney pointed out how the industry’s demands bleed into personal lives, affecting self-esteem and mental health.

“Who’s going to protect me?” she asked, noting a lack of support women can feel in a male-dominated field. Antney’s concern also extended to the next generation.

“Look at our babies,” she said. “People [are] putting little kids on the internet cussing like sailors and think that’s cute.”

Antney issued a call-to-action to classic rap acts with Creekmur stressing vets like MC Lyte and Yo-Yo have been leading the charge on their platforms.

“We have to get them together,” she said. “I need all my old-school rappers and singers to come through. These girls need guidance. The call for veteran artists to mentor the younger generation is crucial in fostering an environment where respect and success can coexist.”

Rocky, a rising star under Antney’s wing, shared her journey and the grit it takes to succeed in such a competitive industry. Her decidedly Philly story is one of resilience and authenticity, embodying the struggle many women face in the industry.

“I’ve heard a lot of men talk about it,” Antney said, referring to the industry’s oversaturation with sexual images and messages. Creekmur noted some men are not comfortable talking about the topic but were open to change within the industry.

However, Antney insisted respect must be earned and demanded: “You have to teach people how to treat you.”

Head here for more on Deb’s House.