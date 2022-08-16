Nipsey Hussle Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s family and fans gathered in Hollywood to celebrate a new achievement on his birthday.

Nipsey Hussle received the 2,729th Hollywood Walk of Fame Star today August 15, 2022 on what would’ve been the late, great rapper’s 37th birthday. Nipsey was honored posthumously in the category of recording.

As fans gathered at the 6200 block of Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California, Lauren London, Samantha Smith (Nipsey’s sister), Margaret Boutte (Nipsey’s grandmother), and Dawit Asghedom (Nipsey’s father) took to the podium to honor and celebrate Nipsey’s legacy.

“I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into, and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So whenever you are in the city of angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever may be holding you back, and for you to run your marathon.” said Lauren London.

She went on to say:

“Nip will forever live in our hearts. I am grateful for the love and support the world has shown us, but especially I want to thank the city of Los Angeles. I love you, and as y’all know, The Marathon Continues.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce highlighted Nipsey’s achievements from him founding his All Money In record label in 2010 to the release of ‘Victory Lap’ and Nipsey receiving posthumous Grammys in the categories of Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle” and Best Rap/Sung Performance on “Higher.”

Hussle’s entrepreneurship and philanthropy were also highlighted today with the acknowledgement of his The Marathon Clothing store and its use of game-changing technology as well as his STEM initiative for the Crenshaw neighborhood called The Neighborhood Nip Foundation.

Celebrities in attendance included YG, Roddy Ricch, Russell Westbrook, and fellow Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, Big Boy.

Nipsey’s family was also presented with a proclamation declaring August 15th Nipsey Hussle Day in the city of Los Angeles.

Following the reveal of the star, fans began singing the rapper’s songs as well as wishing him a happy birthday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce continues to transform business and improve lives as they celebrate entertainment, music, art, and enterprise.

DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Jenifer Lewis, and Kenan Thompson were also honored with their own Hollywood Walk of Fame stars recently.