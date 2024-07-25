NLE Choppa Evolved: From LGBTQ+ Love To Acting Ambitions To Close Family Ties

NLE Choppa has re-risen. He’s morphed from a gun-toting trapper to a spiritual woke, s###-loving savant. AllHipHop first interviewed the Memphis, Tennessee rapper as a teenager shortly after releasing “Shotta Flow.” But now, much has changed. He’s a father and almost 22 years old. AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur recently caught up with NLE Choppa, who […]

NLE Choppa has re-risen. He’s morphed from a gun-toting trapper to a spiritual woke, s###-loving savant. AllHipHop first interviewed the Memphis, Tennessee rapper as a teenager shortly after releasing “Shotta Flow.” But now, much has changed. He’s a father and almost 22 years old.

AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur recently caught up with NLE Choppa, who talked about his burning desire to delve into acting and fashion. He also expresses gratitude for his success and credits his faith in God for his achievements. With much in the tank, he and his team are pushing it to the limit.

AllHipHop: Yo man, I just want to congratulate you on all your success. We were with you very early in your career.

NLE Choppa: Caught me at 16, 17.

AllHipHop: Crazy. That was a fun ride though. So I wanted to ask you, how is it being now a superstar coming from then? How do you feel about that? Because it was a vision at one point and now it’s manifested.

NLE Choppa: It is going crazy right now. I think controversy always seals, but the most important thing that I kept in the back of my mind, in front of my mind, middle of my mind was God is always willing, put all my trust in my faith within him. And we made it happen.

AllHipHop: Now you did an interview with us with your mom a couple years ago and it gave us our biggest numbers ever. And everybody loves it even to this day, but it’s really dope seeing you with your parents on stage, active and that’s something that everyone is seeing. How does that work for you and what made y’all make that so important?

NLE Choppa: It was nothing but just doing what we always did. Just always staying family oriented and just keeping it and holding it and valuing it in today’s life with what we got going today.

AllHipHop: And your father is up there dancing with you. How is it breaking into these new things that you’re into? You’re acting now, you have some films in the works. Can you talk about that?

NLE Choppa: Man, that s### feel good by the time they let a real n#### on that camera. You feel me?

AllHipHop: What’s your ideal role?

NLE Choppa: I want to do an autobiography. I want to play somebody. I want to be able to have that person look at something and feel really honored with my work. For real.

AllHipHop: Do you have someone in mind?

NLE Choppa: Nah.

AllHipHop: Let me think about that. What about Will Smith maybe?

NLE Choppa: That’d be hard. That’d be hard (great). I’d have to tuck these tattoos. That’d be hard.

AllHipHop: Yeah, they could airbrush that out. Easy work. What about your shoe line? You have a line of shoes.

NLE Choppa: Duck boot on. Duck boot out, sold out all that. I’m ust trying to be a big stepper in the fashion world. Just trying to show that off. Yeah, man. Just trying to show my my range, show my versatility. You feel me?

AllHipHop: So “S### Me Out” is out now. The thing is, I appreciate that you didn’t reject the LGBTQ+ community.

NLE Choppa: I love them. They show me love. I’m going to show love back.

AllHipHop: Well, now what makes you do that? When oftentimes in rap, especially, that can be rejected. You know what I mean?

NLE Choppa: I don’t give a f#ck who give a f#ck. You know what I’m saying? Just because they walk a different light, walk a different life, don’t mean that I am supposed to hate it. Let them do what they do, bro. Shout out to (LGBTQ+), you feel me?

AllHipHop: Tell us about what you’re going to bring to the stage.

NLE Choppa: Hey man, I’m going to bring a whole lot of energy, a whole lot of sexy s###. Whole lot of s####. The b######, they popping out. We having fun and we going to do it like that and yeah, that what we doing. I’m bringing a whole different type of energy to the stage. I’m going to grasp it. I’m going to kill it. And when you see it, it’s going to be something magnificent.

AllHipHop: What advice would you give somebody else who’s struggling to get through to that level of consciousness that you have?

NLE Choppa: Pray for him. Pray prayer. Stay deeply rooted in prayer. Just move how God would you think? You think God will just be on earth, “I don’t like gay people” Yeah. What? God is love.

AllHipHop: Alright man. Well, I want to ask you one more question about your evolution. When I first interviewed you, you had guns in the camera. Can you talk about that evolution and not getting stuck in that style of rap?

NLE Choppa: I don’t know. I’m always ready for room for growth just to have growth. You feel me? That’s about it.

Head here for more on NLE Choppa.