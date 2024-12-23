Oakland Legend Richie Rich Talks New Independence In The LaRussell Era

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Richie Rich is back! The legend does not hold back on the game.

Oakland legend Richie Rich recently sat down with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at the iconic WonWorld Studios. In great spirits and ready to share, Richie opened up about his journey in life and rap, touching on everything from his 90s heyday to his long hiatus after seeing the less glamorous side of the music industry.

Known for his raw authenticity and ability to drop game through his music, Richie Rich didn’t hold back in this candid conversation. From his thoughts on the current state of streaming to his mission to reconnect with fans directly, this chat was a masterclass in independence and longevity. What follows is one part of an epic discussion that spanned decades of Hip-Hop history, personal triumphs, and hard-learned lessons.

Dive in as Richie Rich gives us a glimpse into his world—his past, his comeback, and his vision for the future. Watch the video where Richie Rich delves into stories around the Biggie vs E-40 beef, how Tupac impacted him and how his stint in jail changed his life.

AllHipHop: Man, much respect. AllHipHop isn’t about East Coast, West Coast, or the South—it’s all hip-hop.

Richie Rich: Exactly, it’s just music, man. I was tripping off that picture on your wall. I was lucky enough to be part of that last iconic Def Jam shoot with mostly East Coast cats. Being on Def Jam, I was always good. Me, Meth, DMX, and Redman—we all represented where we came from, but at the end of the day, a win for you is a win for me.

AllHipHop: Absolutely.

Richie Rich: That’s the mindset we need to adopt. If something good happens for someone else, it shows it’s possible for all of us.

AllHipHop: Facts. Let’s talk about your new album, Richard, a dope project. Before diving into the music, you went viral for your commentary on streaming. You’ve taken a unique approach by making it a pay album. Can you explain your perspective on streaming and how it ties to this comeback project?

Richie Rich: I come from an era when people paid $20 for a CD. If they lost it or scratched it, they’d go buy another one. Paying for music wasn’t an issue. Now, with streaming, you can pay $10 a month for unlimited music. But if you think about it, how can all those artists eat off just $10?

Russell [LaRussell] introduced me to this platform where fans can pay directly for the music, even naming their price. One fan paid $500 for a download. The platform also gives me their contact info, so I can reach out directly about shows or special offers. It cuts out the middleman, putting me back in touch with my fans.

AllHipHop: That’s amazing. It also fosters a stronger connection with your supporters.

Richie Rich: Exactly. I want people to understand: if you love an artist, support them. We spend money on everything else—Jordans, Tims, drinks at the bar—so why not on the music you love?

AllHipHop: Facts. And it’s not just about the artist; it’s about building our community.

Richie Rich: Absolutely. Like David Banner said, we need to focus on putting our people first—not in a way that harms anyone else, but to uplift and strengthen ourselves. Black people have incredible spending power, but we need to direct it toward things that benefit us.

AllHipHop: True. The Bay Area, where you’re from, has always been about independence. It’s like its own ecosystem.

Richie Rich: For sure. The Bay pioneered independent music. Too Short started selling tapes out of his trunk, and E-40 and others followed suit. We built our own system. But mainstream radio eventually shifted, and we started hearing music that didn’t reflect our culture.

Now, artists are going back to independence. The channels are opening up for us to go direct to our fans.

AllHipHop: So what made you jump back into the ring at this point in your career?

Richie Rich: I never stopped making music, but I lost my love for the business when I realized how little artists were getting paid. My first Def Jam deal had me earning 6 cents per album sale, even though CDs sold for $20. That killed my enthusiasm.

I kept making music for myself, though. Fans kept asking for new material, even after 20 years. Then LaRussell reached out and helped me figure out a new way to monetize my work. Nas also encouraged me, saying, “If you’ve got music, drop it.”

AllHipHop: That’s dope. Nas is a legend, and it’s great to see him inspiring others.

Richie Rich: Absolutely. Nas, EPMD, LL Cool J—they raised me musically. We didn’t see East Coast vs. West Coast; we just loved good music.

AllHipHop: Your style is timeless, though. Some artists have a sound tied to a specific era, but your music feels classic.

Richie Rich: Thanks. I write to the beat, so every track feels unique. And I stay true to myself. The truth doesn’t get old—it resonates across generations. I’ve been blessed to keep making music that connects with people.

AllHipHop: It’s clear you’ve found a way to keep it fresh.

Richie Rich: I have to. Whether it’s music, cars, or life in general, I believe in keeping everything fresh. That’s what keeps me going.

AllHipHop: It’s inspiring to see you back in love with the craft.

Richie Rich: Thanks. I’m doing this now because I love it—not for the money, but to push the envelope and keep good music alive.