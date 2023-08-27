Oleksandr Usyk’s Wins Dominant Victory, But Did Controversial Low Blow From Dubois Real?

Oleksandr Usyk won, but did he get some help from the ref?

The world of heavyweight boxing has always been a place fierce with competition, but recently smaller weight classes have been leading the charge to bring the sport back. Oleksandr Usyk, the man some say Tyson Fury is ducking, defended his unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight crown against challenger Daniel Dubois. The largely one-sided some exciting moments, but it ended in controversy. The impact of a low blow ruling sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Usyk-Dubois encounter was widely anticipated despite the clear difference in skill levels between the two fighters. Oleksandr Usyk, a seasoned professional, entered the ring as a superior tactician with a more refined ring IQ compared to his opponent. The fight ended in a ninth-round stoppage in favor of Usyk, a result predicted by neophyte Jake Paul.

Despite the one-sided nature of the contest, Daniel Dubois fought valiantly and displayed occasional sparks of success. He managed to win a few close rounds (which could have gone either way), showcasing his spirit and effort in the face of adversity. Nonetheless, Usyk’s superiority remained evident throughout, affirming the pre-fight expectations.

Round 5 of the match sparked debates among fans, analysts, and experts. Dubois landed a shot that straddled caused the controversy, ultimately deemed a low blow by referee Luis Pabon. The shot could have easily been ruled a knockdown. Had Pabon ruled as such, the fight’s outcome might have taken a dramatically different turn, potentially counting Usyk out. Since the fight, online discussions have debated whether the shot was a low blow call or legal.

In retrospect, we have referees that are required to make in-the-moment decision without the luxury of slow-motion replays from multiple angles. At the same time, some are saying that there was some home-cooking for the champ. The debate surrounding the low blow incident underscores the complexities and subjectivity inherent in officiating boxing matches.

By the way, Oleksandr Usyk has broken his silence on the whole matter.

The Aftermath: Other Heavyweights Are Licking Their Chops

The low blow debacle sheds light on what other heavyweights might . Usyk’s vulnerability to body shots could be his Kryptonite, a weakness for his opponents to exploit in future bouts. While Dubois wasn’t able to capitalize on this weakness, the low blow incident highlighted the importance of attacking Usyk’s midsection early and consistently to undermine his resilience. Usyk’s complaints during the fight further emphasized the significance of a focused body attack in challenging his dominance.

Looking ahead, Tyson Fury and Usyk’s next mandatory challenger, Filip Hrgovic have something to gnaw on. Analysts suggest strongly that future rivals will prioritize targeting Usyk’s midsection, making it a central aspect of their game plan. This is definitely going to make for more interest in the heavy weight landscape.

Conclusion

The Usyk vs. Dubois encounter in 2023 will be remembered, primarily for it showing chinks in Usyk’s armor.

The heavyweight division in the realm of boxing has long held an exalted status, standing as the pinnacle of the sport and captivating audiences with unparalleled attention and exhilaration. The legacies of boxing greats such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Lennox Lewis have indelibly etched their impact into the annals of the division’s history. There’s a stark contradistinction to lighter weight divisions, which have had thrilling matchups like Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, or Ryan Garcia versus Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The heavyweight scene seems to lag behind.

Hopefully, the trajectory of the heavyweight division continues to go up in an effort to captivate more audience as the dynamic force it has historically been.

