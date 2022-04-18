Omeretta The Great Talks “Sorry Not Sorry” Remix With Mulatto, & Working With Mike Will Made It

AllHipHop caught up with Omeretta to discuss her new single “Sorry Not Sorry,” getting Mulatto on the remix, all the fire music she is sitting on, her writing process, working with Mike Will Made-It, her love for fashion, features, and more!

Omeretta The Great is having a standout year, and it’s only going up from here. You may have seen her name all over the news and on TMZ, or heard of her after she went viral for her latest single, “Sorry Not Sorry.” The record calls out everyone in the entertainment industry who claims they’re from Atlanta when they’re really not. In fact, she even had Mulatto and T.I. chime in on the matter.

With both the song and video taking off, with the latter boasting nearly two million views on Youtube and counting, Omeretta had to keep her name relevant: tapping Mulatto for the highly-anticipated remix. The “Sorry Not Sorry” remix sees both female MCs trading verses, calling out all the greats from Atlanta and the surrounding counties.

Boasting 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Omeretta has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats as they wait patiently for new music. Her previous release was “Sorry For The Wait,” reminding audiences all around the world that she’s back with a vengeance!

AllHipHop: How have you been since the last time we chatted?

Omeretta The Great: Busy to death. [laughs] I’ve been doing a lot of running around.

AllHipHop: “Sorry Not Sorry” remix with Mulatto out now! How are you feeling?

Omeretta The Great: It feels good. It was a lot of good feedback on it. Everybody liked her verse.

AllHipHop: I think it’s crazy that she calls out everyone.

Omeretta The Great: [laughs] She didn’t call them out like a diss though. Ciara had posted it. That was fire! That was hard.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite line from Mulatto’s verse?

Omeretta The Great: My favorite part was when she says “only reason a n*gga wish they wasn’t from here to get away from Victor Hill.” That part,

AllHipHop: Do y’all got more music coming?

Omeretta The Great: Of course.

AllHipHop: Have you guys shot the music video yet?

Omeretta The Great: Nah. We’re not shooting a music video right now because she had to get ready for her album. She didn’t have time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbDwT_hJbTT/

AllHipHop: How was it hearing your song at Mercedes-Benz stadium?

Omeretta The Great: At the soccer game? It was fire, I was there. I was scared. [laughs] I’m shy, so I was scared.

AllHipHop: How do you get over your nerves?

Omeretta The Great: It depends, If it’s a situation like that, I don’t get over it until I get done doing what I’m doing. But if I’m doing a show and I’m performing, the crowd usually calms down. But nobody knows me, I feel like everybody’s watching and judging my every movement.

AllHipHop: How’s it been moving around? Have you gotten more attention?

Omeretta The Great: I haven’t been out like that since my song dropped, because people be trippin’. I’ve really been ordering a lot of stuff online. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Do you miss LA at all?

Omeretta The Great: Mmhmm. I don’t know, I just love down South. I be homesick everytime I go to LA or New York. I be ready to get back to Atlanta. I like Miami though. Miami’s lit.

AllHipHop: What can the fans expect music-wise?

Omeretta The Great: I know I’m supposed to be dropping music right now, but I’m stuck because I don’t know what to drop. It’s a lot of pressure. They’re like “the song better be fire!” I’m trying to see if I should drop a single or a project. Everything’s ready, I just don’t know what to put out. I have 3 songs that are hits, but damn which one should I drop first? Because they’re putting a lot of pressure on me.

AllHipHop: Do you tease snippets? I’m sure your fans will tell you which one they like.

Omeretta The Great: I stopped wanting to do snippets because if I put a snippet out there, and the song that I put snippet out for is not ready, the snippet will just be circulating throughout the internet. By the time the song gets here, they would have already burnt it out. It won’t hit the same: if I put out a snippet then the next day drop the song. But if I sit on it…

AllHipHop: You have such a good momentum right now though, that whatever you drop will be fire.

Omeretta The Great: That’s what everyone keeps saying, so I need to go ahead and drop something. I just don’t know. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Are all of your next songs straight rap?

Omeretta The Great: Mm-mm. [shakes head] I have a lot R&B songs. I have songs kind of like Rod Wave, you know little vibes. I have a lot of laidback songs. See I got a lot of music, I just don’t know which direction to go in first.

AllHipHop: Do you listen to Rod Wave?

Omeretta The Great: Yeah I love Rod Wave fasho.

AllHipHop: Who else do you listen to?

Omeretta The Great: I listen to SLIMELIFE SHAWTY. I listen to FN da Dealer, he’s from Atlanta.

AllHipHop: What’s your writing process like?

Omeretta The Great: I gotta write at home. When I am in the studio, I feel like I’m on a time crunch. If I have a 6-hour block, I feel like I’m on a time crunch. I gotta hurry up, do this or do that. When I’m at home, I can just vibe. I’ll write something real fire.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in studio ?

Omeretta The Great: My water, something for my lips, and my phone.

AllHipHop: What inspires you the most?

Omeretta The Great: The beat is what pulls everything out of me . It doesn’t matter how I’m feeling. If I can’t find the perfect beat to get my emotions out, I’ll sit on It until I find a beat. The lyrics already be there, I just have to put them on there. I like beats that talk to me for real. If I listen to a beat that’s alright, I’m a make an alright song.

AllHipHop: Which producer are you working with?

Omeretta The Great: Right now, I’m working With Mike Will. We got some crazy s### on the way, it’s crazy. We tapped in last year and we’ve just been working.

AllHipHop: What’s the vibe in the studio with him? That’s a legend, he has bangers for days.

Omeretta The Great: He asks me everytime I come in there: “how you feeling O? How you feeling? “I say the same thing every time, “I’m chillin’.” [laughs] He’ll just start playing music. I’ll pick one, then he’ll go in the back and I’ll go in the booth. I’ll make the engineer put his headphones on so nobody hears me. When I’m done, I come out and they’ll turn it all the way up. He’ll come from out the back like “yeah.”

AllHipHop: Are the 3 singles you’re debating between, produced by Mike Will?

Omeretta The Great: One of them.

AllHipHop: That’s gotta be the one sis!

Omeretta The Great: [laughs] That is at the top of my list! He told me I was the next big thing out of Atlanta.

AllHipHop: What did you say?

Omeretta The Great: I smiled. I’m always smiling.

AllHipHop: I know you have some crazy shows coming up. Are you excited?

Omeretta The Great: Yes I have a show with Kodak Black. He’s doing a show and I’ll be opening. Then you know he’s a Gemini, so it’s a lit. I’m the Gemini of Gemini’s. [laughs]

AllHipHop: A lot of people have been doing the “Super Gremlin” freestyle, have you thought about hopping on that beat?

Omeretta The Great: I did. I shot two videos for it, but I didn’t like any of them. That’s the only reason I haven’t dropped the s###. I keep listening to it like it’s too hard to keep it in my phone. I’ll probably shoot a third video for it and pray that it will be the one I like.

AllHipHop: Are you a perfectionist?

Omeretta The Great: Yeah. [laughs] It’s sick.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited about opening for Kodak?

Omeretta The Great: The crowd, him being there. It’s a good lineup. We got NoCap, me, Tay Money. It’s pretty good lineup so it’s gonna be lit. I wanna see vibes. I wanna see how it is.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be on the same bill as Mary J. Blige?

Omeretta The Great: Yeah that’s gonna be lit too. I think it’s sold out.

AllHipHop: Are you going to preview any new songs or just perform your older records?

Omeretta The Great: I might. I ain’t gon’ lie, I might. We were actually talking about one of the songs that I’m debating on releasing, and seeing how the crowd picks up on it.

AllHipHop: People are asking for Omeretta x Coi Leray collab.

Omeretta The Great: Oh yeah, that’s gone be fire. I know it’s gon’ happen. I’m not the type of person, I don’t be putting pressure on features because it’s supposed to be a vibe and not forced. I know we’ll run into each other like “let’s do it!”

AllHipHop: Any features tucked in the vault?

Omeretta The Great: Yeah, it’s so funny because I have a lot of features. I have a lot of music and I need to release it. That’s what I need to do, just get it out.

AllHipHop: How many tracks are on your project?

Omeretta The Great: It depends because if I drop a mixtape, it’ll be 13 songs. If I drop an EP, it’ll be 6 songs. I was also thinking about doing a super mini-project, trying to see how that is. I have a lot of options to weigh, I’m being real indecisive right now.

AllHipHop: Do you see your fans asking you for new music?

Omeretta The Great: It’s so crazy because sometimes I forget I’m a real artist. Sometimes I think “damn if I had a favorite artist and they didn’t drop a project for 3 years, I’d be so mad.” [laughs]

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you are not doing music?

Omeretta The Great: Lay down and sleep, I be trying to rest. Shop, I love to shop. I love clothes, I love fashion. I’m in love with fashion.

AllHipHop: Where do you shop?

Omeretta The Great: I shop online all the time. My favorite store is Dolls Kill. I’m literally almost about to buy the whole site. [laughs] They’re so cute! Everything’s so stylish, I love it.

AllHipHop: You’d be a great model for them, we gotta manifest that.

Omeretta The Great: Period.

AllHipHop: Do you have any fashion influences?

Omeretta The Great: Rihanna.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited for next?

Omeretta The Great: I’m excited to start dropping my music. That’s my number one thing, I just want to drop so bad. I want to get it out there. I don’t want to keep sitting on it. Because “Sorry Not Sorry,” even though that was perfect timing, I still sat on it for a whole year. I have so many songs that I don’t know what they could do for me, I’m just sitting on them. I know for a fact that it’s a lot of hits. That’s a fact, I have no doubt in my heart about it. It’s the rollout that keeps me like bruh, I don’t know how I’m gonna do this. I just have to stop doubting myself.