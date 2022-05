Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Millyz & Knick Gunz got together in the middle of the hood and shot a video. Check out some BTS video and interview.

East New York, Brooklyn rapper Knick Gunz And Cambridge, MA’s own Millyz Blanco linked up for a video shoot. Also, rap legend Cortez to talks about his upcoming battle Tsu Surf. AllHipHop was on the scene. The upcoming video for “Better Days” was directed by Janelle Watts. Check out the interview and the pictures below.

Images by Tiana