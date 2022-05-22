Behind The Scenes: Onyx Interview For The AllHipHop Podcast

Move back, the Onyx is here, you better back the f##k up!
The Onyx is still here, nearly 30 years after they made their rambunctious, game-changing debut on Def Jam Records in 1992. At that point, the Queens-based group (even though Sticky Fingaz is mainly from BK) was a gritty reminder of these evil streets. And, that continues to this day.
Now a duo, they have a new album out called Onyx Versus Everybody and it is a reminder of exactly how dope they continue to be in 2022. Sticky and Fredro Starr stopped by WonWorld Studios for The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast with Chuck Creekmur aka Jigsaw and Slops. The result is a great conversation where almost all the boxes got checked.
Photos by Elliot Guilbe (ClutchMasterE)