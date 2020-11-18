Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson Gives Scoop On Rap Career, Talks Nipsey, Snoop And His Top 5 DOA

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
DeSean Jackson, the world-class football player and the wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles, is now making the big leap into music. Now, some of you that follow his career closely already know that he’s been a Hip-Hop artist, rapping with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Gillie The Kid. However, the baller is taking his talents to a whole new level. His new songs, “Giving Up” and “Just Ball,” have garnered hundreds of thousands of views online and positions him as the next big athlete in Hip-Hop. But can he do it? Jackson comes from a long line of athletes-turned-artists, but DeSean has a very unique path. Not only did he go to the same high school as Snoop, many moons later, but Jackson’s formative, younger years were also spent in Philadelphia amid the blossoming rap scene with Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and other top tier talents. So, he has the best of both worlds, to quote New York Jay-Z. Also, DeSean is going to continue to share his experiences, opinions, talents, and more on AllHipHop.com in a presently-unnamed series. We will continue to share his wisdom on a weekly basis. In the meantime, enjoy this conversation between Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DeSean Jackson.