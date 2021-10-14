Pictures: Hip-Hop Museum Of DC Honors Greats Like Rakim, Nice & Smooth, Pete Rock, Kool Moe Dee, Kid Capri, And More

Rakim, Nice & Smooth, Pete Rock, Kool Moe Dee, Kid Capri and others were honored by The Hip Hop Museum of Washington DC!

The Hip Hop Museum of Washington DC celebrated numerous legends of Hip-Hop last week in Washington DC in a glorious event that was all Hip-Hop, all inclusive.

Rappers like Kool Moe Dee, Kid Capri, Nice and Smooth, Pete Rock, Rakim and others were honored at a grand induction ceremony, helmed by Hip-Hop Museum founder and CEO Jeremy Beaver.. The beloved rapper Heavy D and producer Chucky Thompson were posthumously inducted. All this grandeur took place at the Ivy City Smoke House.

However, even the names on the induction list don’t fully represent adequately what occurred on that night. The Hip-Hop Museum, DC, a pop-up experience of rap revelry, shows the breath and tenacity of the culture through DJing, production, concerts, graffiti, dance, History and other incredible aspects of this indigenous American movement.

The event had these legends walking among common people, chitchatting, taking pictures and conducting interviews in a carefree environment. Over drinks and food, people talked about the great days of Hip-Hop, some of which precluded the Golden Era.

Nevertheless, the show was honored by the mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser in a bold proclamation that cemented the importance of the Hip Hop Museum of DC. In the proclamation the mayor says, “ I am proud to join the nearly 700,000 “ of Washington DC in extending my gratitude to the hip-hop museum for putting together an event and offering my congratulations to the 2021 inductees.”

Other legends were there as well. Grand master Caz, Hakim Green of Channel Live, Canibus, DJ Doo Wop, Das EFX’s Skoob and Master G from the Sugarhill Gang we’re also present and accounted for. Even AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Grouchy Greg Watkins were in attendance for the festivities.

Images courtesy of Jeremy Beaver.

For more, go to: http://hiphopmuseumdc.org