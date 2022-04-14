Problem Launches “106 & Spark” Entertainment Talk Show

AllHipHop spoke with Problem and The 106 & Spark show hosts to discuss what the series means to them and what fans can expect.

Nowadays, it seems there’s a new podcast that pops up on the Internet every day. But what about a digital TV show that focuses on cannabis, chart-topping music videos, and guest celebrity interviews in a Top 5, countdown format?

Introducing: 106 & Spark, the newest 20-minute talk show executive produced by Los Angeles’s own Grammy-nominated rapper, Problem. The first of six episodes premiered Sunday on ALTRD.TV, where audiences can stream in to watch from households all around the world.

Problem is the definition of a multi-hyphenate, someone who conquered the rap world and is now taking over the cannabis industry.

First exploding onto the scene with his smash hit “Function” with E-40 back in 2012, the rapper, real name Jason Martin, followed it up with even bigger records such as “Like Whaaat” and “Tights Off.”

When it comes to West Coast hip-hop, Problem paved the way as someone who took over the nightlife scene and provided the soundtrack to endless functions.

Fast forward to last year, Problem unveiled his Coffee & Kush Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 mixtapes, and even wrote and produced his own short film titled A Compton Story, released exclusively on Tidal.

Now, he uses that experience in launching his own TV series called 106 & Spark. The show is hosted by emerging on-camera talent, Tammy “Cannabis Cutie” Pettigrew and Spoon Mafia. Together, Tammy and Spoon Mafia count down the Top 5 best of cannabis brands, strains, and culture icons, mixing their picks with new music, Black culture, and more.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to be releasing this episode?

Problem: Exciting times. My mission is to make cannabis cool again, this show is exactly that. It’s informative, fresh, and sexy. We blend entertainment, culture, and music with cannabis. Nobody else is doing it like that!

AllHipHop: Was it intentional to do it right before 4/20?

Problem: Actually, no. It just happened to fall into place like that.

AllHipHop: What can fans expect from the show?

Problem: More fly s###. More cool s###. Tammy and Spoon are superstars!

AllHipHop: What does it mean to be releasing this episode?

Tammy “Cannabis Cutie” Pettigrew: Releasing this episode feels like cannabis conversations can finally go beyond “sativa” and “indica” and into a more realistic view of the world of cannabis. The cross between entertainment and cannabis on the show feels like we have the opportunity to effect real change and shift conversations about this plant.

AllHipHop: Was it intentional to do it right before 4/20?

Tammy “Cannabis Cutie” Pettigrew: I truly believe in the divinity of timing, and the odds that this project was finalized and ready for release around the holidaze doesn’t feel like a coincidence.

AllHipHop: What can fans expect from the show?

Tammy “Cannabis Cutie” Pettigrew: Fans should expect to learn something new about cannabis in every

episode. Our countdowns cover everything from dope brands to the best of cannabis culture, and strains. On top of that, they’ll meet some of the show’s most respected friends and celebs who stop by to dish on all things new music, cannabis, and culture.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to be releasing this episode?

Spoon Mafia: Releasing this show is important for the cannabis community and more importantly the Black and Brown people in the community, who are too often underrepresented. 106 & Spark gives a voice to the culture.

AllHipHop: Was it intentional to do it right before 4/20?

Spoon Mafia: The release date near 4/20 was a great idea, but it wasn’t mine. Production takes care of all those types of things so it probably was intentional.

AllHipHop: What can fans expect from the show?

Spoon Mafia: Fans can expect something new and exciting that they didn’t even know they needed. Expect to be informed and educated in an entertaining way, from our favorite music videos to cannabis countdowns.