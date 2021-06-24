Rah Swish Upholds Pop Smoke’s Legacy With “Mayor Of The Streets”

Canarsie native Rah Swish is now officially a Brooklyn drill pillar and with his new album MAYOR OF THE STREETS is reinforced his strength in New York City. He’s got the the flow and the infectious persona that has both the stress and the press clamoring over him. On top of it all, he’s a disciple of Pop Smoke, seeking to carry the torch.

Stream MAYOR OF THE STREETS here: https://music.empi.re/mayorofthestreets

Be clear, Swish is not your average Brooklyn Drill Rapper. He is linked with legendary production team Track Masters and the observing streets can see the transition he’s making into mainstream success. “I’m never satisfied! The Woo rapper tell AllHipHop’s SlopsShotYa.

Rah Swish seems to be back in a good space musically, after a turbulent 2020 that began with the lost of his close friend and fellow BK rapper Pop Smoke. With New York radio heavy on his new single “Woo It Again” which is a welcomed reprisal of Jay-Z’s “Do It Again.” Rah is now at a space where he’s showing and proving his fallen comrade Pop wasn’t totally in vain. With the spotlight on him after his success, Mayor Of The Streets continues to put the pieces together slowly. With the Trackmasters, he’s on a totally different trajectory than any other Drill Rapper since Pop Smoke.

Will he live up to the expectations? Get to know him.

MAYOR OF THE STREETS tracklist:

1. TRENDING TOPICS

2. SHOOTER OR NOT

3. KNOTZ (ft. Smokepurpp)

4. WOO BACK

5. EL OTRO

6. HASHTAG RS (ft. Ron Suno)

7. ILGAUSKAS

8. WOO IT AGAIN

9. WARM UPS (ft. Leeky G Bando)

10. WOO BACK (Remix) [ft. Fetty Luciano and Young Costamado]