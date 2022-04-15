Reginae Carter Talks ‘Social Society,’ Acting, Celebrity Kid Misconceptions & Favorite Lil Wayne Records

Photo credit: @Shotbyced

ALLBLK’s Social Society has gotten a new look as actress and television personality Reginae Carter has joined the host panel for season 2 along with Angela Simmons and Kendra G. The ladies will be joining the show’s original host Kendall Kyndall for a season of Black culture, celebrity news, politics, pop culture, lifestyle and more.

Reginae will now be a part of a show that delivers special guests, comedy, memorable moments and unique commentary.

No stranger to the limelight, Reginae has also previously shown her talent in music, and her personality on the TV screen from MTV’s ‘My Super Sweet Sixteen’ to WE TV’s ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

In 2019, Reginae starred in both “Dear Santa I Need a Date” and “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.”

Reginae continues to carve out her own path and shows no signs of slowing down.

AllHipHop’s Rea Davis caught up with Reginae to discuss ‘Social Society’ season 2, acting, celebrity kid misconceptions, her favorite Lil Wayne records and more!





AllHipHop: What can we expect from season 2 of ‘Social Society?’

Reginae: Well season 2 you know, Kendall Kyndall did Season 1, but we have 3 other co-hosts with him. It’s him, it’s me, it’s Kendra G, and Angela Simmons, and you know, you get the flavors, the different flavors from each and every co-host. You know we are a variety talk show that talks about politics, the latest news, what we all need to know. We go to like…we hit every aspect, and we also do things like the guests will come, and we’ll play different games, and just to like lighten up the mood and stuff.

AllHipHop: So what garnered your interest in a talk-variety show?

Reginae: Okay well, y’all know I like to talk. You know I love to talk and also I feel like the cast, my other co-hosts, we’re actually a vibe together.I feel like we make a movie. We’re all good, and it’s good to meet different people, and I know I was on the other side of that couch at one point, so I feel like I can get them. I know like I’m not going to step on their toes. I’m not going to ask you [just] anything. I have respect. I know I was on the other side of that couch. I used to be coming to interviews like ooh what’s going to happen, so you know, it’s good to lighten up the mood to make sure everyone knows it’s all fun.

AllHipHop: So you have author, music artist, television host, actress, all of these things under your belt. What other endeavors are you interested in tapping into?

Reginae: Okay so, I just dropped a fitness line. It’s called, “IFITIN” and I am just all about this. It’s my new baby. The fitness line is for girls with all shapes and sizes. We go from extra small to 2X, and I just feel like it’s a dope meaning. It’s such a crime to fit in right now, and I want girls to put on something, and just feel good in whatever shape, whatever form, whatever they are going through, just look good. I’m into like fashion too now.

AllHipHop: I’ve always said Reginae is so down to earth and so relatable. What keeps you grounded?

Reginae: Oh my mother. Um, she keeps me on my toes even if I get a little 1,2, she’s like, humble yourself child. So, my mother for sure keeps me grounded, and God. I have a great relationship with God. I went to Christian schools almost like all of my life. I’ve always been just a firm believer in just being a good person, and having a good heart. Also, I have a good heart, but you know I can…, so I’ve been trying to watch my attitude and just work on me. You know I’m only 23-years-old, and what people fail to realize [that are] my age, we feel like oh my gosh, we need to be this, we need to be that. No, we have so much time to grow and learn from our mistakes and just better ourselves, so that’s what I’m doing.

AllHipHop: So we got to see a lot of your personality during the pandemic, and the pandemic was also a good chance to reinvent yourself. Did you find yourself adding anything new? Did you reinvent yourself any? What did you do during this time?

Reginae: Yes! I feel like in the pandemic, so many eyes were on me, and it was good feedback that I was getting. I feel like people really…I really didn’t show that side of me because I was in a relationship, and it was just like, I don’t know, it was just like I was 18, 19. You know I’m growing so, I feel like when I was in this house with myself, I learned how to cook. I started a YouTube. I was doing Tik-Toks I got so many auditions from all of those Tik-Toks when the world opened back up. So I feel like the pandemic went great for me. People got to see the real me and not just the media version of what I was doing.

AllHipHop: Who are your Top 5 favorite rappers dead or alive?

Reginae: Um, Lil Wayne, YFN Lucci, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, and Nicki Minaj.

AllHipHop: What are your Top 5 Lil Wayne records?

Reginae: Okay I love “La La.” “A Milli,” “Mr. Carter,” “3 Peat,” “Sky is the Limit.”

AllHipHop: Who would you like to see in a Verzuz battle?

Reginae: I would love to see Nicki and Lil Kim.

AllHipHop: What is the biggest misconception you feel that people have about celebrity children?

Reginae: Oh my gosh. Great question. I feel like they think that….I’m not speaking for every celebrity kid, but I’ll tell you guys about myself. A lot of people feel that we get everything we want. I feel like a lot of people feel like celebrity kids don’t have to work for what they want; they just got it, and really no because if that’s the case, I would be on every movie you see. I would be on every TV show you see. It’s not that, especially in this acting world. They don’t care about who you are, so I feel like as we accomplish things, our accomplishments don’t get acknowledged as much because they are like that’s Lil Wayne’s daughter, of course that, or that’s Will Smith’s daughter of course she gonna get that. We don’t really get that much acknowledgement because they feel like oh they got it in the bag, but they don’t know how much work and how much you know hard work we put in there to get that. I’m not speaking for everybody, but I know that I get down, and I audition for every tape, and everything. They have to see me. I don’t just have it, so it’s like I feel like they have that kind of misconception that we just have it, and no we have to work for things. You don’t even want that type of hand me down. I want you to know me for my talent for what I do. You never know, I could be someone’s daughter….but get to know the kid. Don’t judge the kid off of their parents.

AllHipHop: What is a day-to-day like for Reginae? Take me in your world.

Reginae: No day is the same. I just started working out again like I used to. So I wake up. I go to the gym. I come back to the house. First of all, I stay in Atlanta, and Atlanta is tripping right now. I ain’t gon’ lie. So there’s a lot going on, so I stay in my house most of the time if I don’t have to work. I really love traveling. I’ll go to like LA or New York, or out of the country somewhere, but I’m pretty much a homebody unless like I’ll go to a little lounge with my friends if I want to go eat or do stuff like that. It just be me and my dog at the house.

AllHipHop: What’s next for Reginae?

Reginae: What’s next for Reginae? Um, more acting definitely. I just shot my first lead role movie last year. It’s called, “Boxed In.” Be sure to stay tuned for that. Follow me on IG @ItsReginaeCarter because I’ll be giving all of the information and keeping y’all updated with everything that I’m doing with my fitness line. I’m dropping more stuff soon, so go to ShopIFitIn.com if you want to get all fit and cute. Also, acting, acting, acting, and what else?…Music; I’m not really into music like that like that [right now]. Like I’m really focusing on acting and my fashion line and ‘Social Society.’ You know, that is what I’m on right now.