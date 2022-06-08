Remy Ma Gives All The Goods On Chrome 23 And Then Some

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrome 23 is a battle that Remy Ma holds down completely. And this time she is bringing a unique battle – meant versus women. Check out her brand of battle rap!

Remy Ma is unstoppable. The Queen of New York City is back with another one of her Chrome 23 battles, the “Ladies and Gentlemen” edition. This second installment of the newly-minted battle features an inter-gender battle will feature both male and female rappers. Battlers include Young Gattas, Rum Nitty, Pristavia, Viixen, Ave, Hustle, and J2 are going bar-for-bar in a series of explosive match-ups.

It all goes down Saturday, June 11th at Amazura at 91-12 144th PL Queens, NY 11435. More than that, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Rem talk about everything from her relationship with Big Pun, to the secret to a successful relationship to how to maintain that “glow” for 20 years like she has.

Is she creating a safe space for the ladies in battle rap? Why wasn’t Tay Roc in Chrome 23, when he and Ms. Hustle wanted to duke it out? Can we ever get Jaz The Rapper on a Chrome 23 card? Is J2 the greatest gay emcee of all time? These questions and more answered here!