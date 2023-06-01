REVIEW: “Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” Is Animation Perfection!

“Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” is an instant classic! Read the AllHipHop review here!

By Chris “C-Boogie” Brown

“Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” is the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning “Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse” from 2018. Once again, the film follows Miles Morales as he takes on the mantle of Spiderman and embarks on a thrilling journey with higher stakes and greater danger than ever before.

The sequel picks up after the events of the first film, reintroducing us to beloved characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who find themselves in separate dimensions of the multiverse. We witness their struggles as they try to balance the weight of their secret identities, the sacrifices of being heroes, and the expectations placed upon them by their families.

Eventually, Miles and Gwen reunite to stop a quirky yet villainous character named “The Spot,” whose ultimate goal is to tear apart the fabric of the Multiverse. Through Gwen, Miles is introduced to Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, who oversees the Spider Society—a vast team of Spider-Men or Spider-Variants from across the Multiverse, united to protect it.

As teamwork and conflicts arise within the Spider Society, we witness The Spot growing in power and becoming an even bigger threat than imagined. This forces Miles Morales to fight not only to save the fate of the multiverse but also his own future. To reveal anything further would spoil the incredible twists and surprises that make this tale so amazing—you’ll want to experience it for yourself!

“Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” is a remarkable achievement in animation, showcasing a masterclass in rich storytelling, layered character development, and stylized world-building. The sequel not only pays homage to the enduring legacy of the Spiderman mythos but also presents a thought-provoking narrative of self-discovery, maturity, responsibility, and sacrifice.

From start to finish, the film captivates with its vibrant action, genuine humor, visual flair, varied animation styles, brilliant use of color, Easter eggs, and surprising twists, all accompanied by a sonically charged soundtrack and score. The sheer style and aesthetics of “Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” offer pure entertainment that will leave you enthralled.

In terms of substance, the film is exceptionally well-written, delivering a unique and heartfelt narrative. It explores relatable family dynamics, emotional depth, and pays keen attention to culture, relationships, and other relevant themes that will resonate with viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

The cast of “Across The Spiderverse” features a talented ensemble including Shamiek Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spiderwoman, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spiderman 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and many more. The chemistry among the cast is incredible, lighting up the screen with their banter, humor, and stylized interpretations of these rich characters.

The directing trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin Thompson, along with the writing team of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callahan, deserve major kudos for their outstanding work on this film. “Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” raises the bar in every conceivable way and stands as one of the most beautiful and visually stunning animated films ever created. If I were to offer any criticism, it would be that a few minutes could have been shaved off the lengthy 2 hour and 20-minute runtime. However, this is a minor complaint considering every frame of the film is immaculate.

If you are a fan of the Spiderman character, the Spiderman comics, the Spiderman video games, the previous Spiderman live action films, or the previous “Into The Spiderverse” film, it would behoove you to go see this one biggest and best screen as soon as you possibly can. “Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” hits theaters everywhere on June 2, 2023 and comes HIGHLY recommended – Enjoy!