Revolutionary Carl Dix Speaks To Why Ice Cube And 50 Cent Are Dead Wrong About Trump

(AllHipHop Features)
Carl Dix is voting for the first time in 2020. This is major. The revolutionary, activist, speaker, and leader in the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA is voting for the very first time in his 72 years on this Earth. Flat out, he is voting for Democrat Joe Biden and vehemently opposes Donald Trump and Mike Pence, who he feels are ushering in an age of American fascism. A military vet, his wiki is a testament to his principles and speaks volumes to his commitment to upheaving the system. He co-founded the October 22nd Coalition to Stop Police Brutality and worked with Dr. Cornel West to halt the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk program, that stops untold thousands of people of color and frisk them. He’s in Black Workers Congress, the African Liberation Support Committee, and Vietnam Veterans Against the War, and more. Now, in the year 2020, he is fighting again, specifically to push Trump – via the coalition Refuse Fascism – and his administration out of office.
Dix is also aware. He understands and rejects the sentiments supported by 50 Cent, Ice Cube, and those like them – that are working with or in support of Donald Trump. He speaks to the Hip-Hop audience for the first time, in an impassioned plea to rebuke the concepts and ideologies of these luminous Hip-Hop heavies. He also addresses other matters like voter suppression, capitalism, children in cages, and working with the likes of Dr. Cornel West for the betterment of Black people.