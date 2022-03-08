RZA & DJScratch Talk Wu-Tang Vs Hit Squad, Best Kung Fu Flicks, And Their New Album

RZA and DJ Scratch have joined forces for new album – “Saturday Kung Fu Theater” – which is a wild Hip-Hop ride for all ages.

Rapper/producer/filmmaker RZA and legendary DJ/producer DJ Scratch have released their new album “Saturday Kung Fu Theater” through 36 Chambers/MNRK. The album started out as a pandemic project but turns out to be just what the culture needs as things open up. According to the legends, SAKFT is a “love letter to Hip-Hop,” but also pays homage to beloved Saturday afternoon Kung Fu flicks. DJ Scratch and RZA act as the ultimate MC/producer duo. On top of it all, SAKFT underscores the evolution of RZA vs Bobby Digital. Scratch and RZA talk to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about everything you can pack into 30 minutes.

Check out the album below.