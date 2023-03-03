RZA & The Cast Of Wu-Tang An American Saga Speak About All They Have Learned

If you are not watching, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” you don’t know what you are missing. The show, in its third and final season, chronicles the unparalleled and meteoric rise of the Wu-Tang Clan. This season, takes on several iterations of the group. We see the creative dynamics play out as the 9-members are in close proximity on the road touring. Also, Power and Divine are working the business angles and squashing out those that attempt to infringe on their ever-growing Wu-Brand.
AllHipHop’s Rose D. was on locations with the cast – TJ Atoms (ODB), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah),Marcus Callender (Power), Shameik Moore (Raekwon), Dave East (Method Man), Johnell Young (GZA) and the show’s co-creator RZA. The Abbott, the leader of the Wu, talks about being a family man, how to deal with the “baby mamas,” the true meaning of family and along with his views on the show. Also, all parties gets quizzed on the Wu-Tang Clan and their favorite classic albums from the collective.
Check out the interviews below and stream the series on Hulu.
