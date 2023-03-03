Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RZA & The Cast Of Wu-Tang An American Saga Speak About All They Have Learned, Their Favorite Wu-Albums & More!

If you are not watching, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” you don’t know what you are missing. The show, in its third and final season, chronicles the unparalleled and meteoric rise of the Wu-Tang Clan. This season, takes on several iterations of the group. We see the creative dynamics play out as the 9-members are in close proximity on the road touring. Also, Power and Divine are working the business angles and squashing out those that attempt to infringe on their ever-growing Wu-Brand.

AllHipHop’s Rose D. was on locations with the cast – TJ Atoms (ODB), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah),Marcus Callender (Power), Shameik Moore (Raekwon), Dave East (Method Man), Johnell Young (GZA) and the show’s co-creator RZA. The Abbott, the leader of the Wu, talks about being a family man, how to deal with the “baby mamas,” the true meaning of family and along with his views on the show. Also, all parties gets quizzed on the Wu-Tang Clan and their favorite classic albums from the collective.

Check out the interviews below and stream the series on Hulu.

XX

XX

XX

xx