Scar Lip: On Scarface’s Influence, DMX’s Impact And How Cardi B Could Change Her Life

Scar Lip is here and she’s got New York excited about going back to the gritty, raw sounds of the city. With co-signs from Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz, will she be the next big thing?

In New York, there is one name that has the city talking: Scar Lip. While The Bronx native is not yet a nationwide sensation, she has captivated the surrounding area and many of the Hip-Hop legends that have fallen in love with her. Scar had long garnered attention on TikTok, but it was “This Is New York” that made her pop, following “Glizzy Gobler.”

What has made the 22-year old neophyte so appealing to Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Cardi B and more is the raw, pure energy that emanates from the lyrics she spits and the visuals she projects. Scar has admitted that DMX is her muse, but she has channeled a number of acts, including Onyx.

In a recent interview with Chuck Creekmur and Rose D for the Amazing AllHipHop podast, the rising discussed her journey to success, her music, and what it means to be a true New Yorker.

One topic that came up quickly was Scar Lip’s apparent disdain for giving or receiving “good morning.” When asked about it, Scar Lip restated her dislike for “all that sweet, heartwarming sh#t,” stating that people in the gritty city don’t have time for it. She did admit, with a smirk, that she likes coming from the right person. Rose D pressed for what Scar Lip meant by “the right person,” to which she replied that it depends on the situation.

Part of Scar Lip’s allure is her representation of what a true New Yorker is. She embodies it. These things include representing the city properly, being authentic, and not “d#ck riding.” Also, she stressed being oneself and not trying to be something you’re not. New York Hip-Hop as been plagued by outside influences more than the rich cultural representation inside (and beyond the five boroughs). Scar Lip’s considers herself as an open book that has played out on social media, her music and in this interview.

“This is New York,” has been a game-changer for her, propelling her to heights once imagined. The nod by Cardi B was like winning a Grammy for Scar. And like her Bronx sister, Scar Lip’s message is clear: be yourself, represent your city properly, and work hard to achieve your goals. Her success story is just beginning and yet it already isan inspiration for aspiring artists and anyone looking to achieve their dreams.

More on Scar Lip to come.