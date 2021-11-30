Sean Garrett Talks Crafting Chart-Topping Hits, Verzuz, Working With Beyonce, Summer Walker & More

Smash on the radio, bet HE penned it!

Photo courtesy of Sean Garrett

Sean Garrett is truly an incredible, legendary and prolific songwriter, producer and artist with a tremendous amount of chart-topping work under his belt. From his early success to his epic Verzuz battle with The-Dream to his work on Summer Walker’s latest album, ‘Still Over It,’ Sean Garrett is definitely THE PEN!

Garrett has 52 No.1’s, 18 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1’s, and credits including Beyonce, Chris Brown, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Destiny’s Child, Diddy, Britney Spears, Pussycat Dolls, and more.

He was ranked by Billboard as the 5th greatest producer with the most number ones in a short span of time (seven years), and he is also the only active Hip Hop producer that is mentioned on the Billboard list of producers with the most number one hits.

While Garrett is known for more rhythmic commercial hits, his pen game is pretty diverse. Sean’s ability to connect with female artists and write from their perspective has also been incredibly impressive.

Garrett also penned the fan-favorite hits such as Usher’s “Yeah,” Beyonce’s “Ring The Alarm,” “Upgrade You,” “Get Me Bodied,” Destiny Child’s “Girl,” “T-Shirt,” “Soldier,” “Lose My Breath,” “Through With Love,” and Ciara’s “Goodies.”

When Sean is not busy crafting new hits, he’s busy mentoring the up-and-coming writers, producers, and artists of today about the ins and outs of the music business.

AllHipHop’s Rea Davis caught up with Sean to discuss his successful career, classic Verzuz Battle, working with the greats such as Beyonce and Usher, the impact of Summer Walker’s album, and what’s on the horizon.

Check out the interview below!