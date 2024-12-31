Snoop Dogg: AllHipHop’s 2024 Person Of The Year

The D-O-Double G had the year of a lifetime and it looks like it’s only getting better.

Dr. Dre introduced Snoop Dogg to the rest of the world in 1992 via “Deep Cover,” but he’s since transcended music to become a global ambassador of culture. An icon in every sense of the word, his influence spans television, film, music and advertising, helping to propel Hip-Hop into the mainstream. Yet, he’s done this not by pandering or compromising but in the most authentic way imaginable.

A Return to Form with Missionary

Closing out the year, Snoop Dogg released his 12th studio album, Missionary, a long-anticipated collaboration with Dr. Dre. The album marks a return to form for the Long Beach-bred rapper. It features standout guest appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, Jelly Roll and even creative experimentation involving late rocker Tom Petty. Two years in the making, Missionary embodies everything that makes Snoop timeless: smooth storytelling, effortless delivery and a clear passion for the craft.

Reuniting with Dr. Dre evokes nostalgia, but the project avoids feeling dated. Instead, it reintroduces classic Hip-Hop elements with a modern edge, proving that Snoop’s artistry—polished and professional—still sets the standard. With over 30 years in the game, Snoop reminds us that it’s not age that defines greatness; it’s passion, desire and the nerve to create something amazing.

Global Ambassador at the Olympics

In 2024, Snoop Dogg took on a global ambassador role at the Paris Olympics, serving as NBC’s special correspondent. True to form, his commentary was hilarious, unique and endlessly entertaining, making him a fan favorite throughout the Games. From joyfully participating in events with Michael Phelps to dancing alongside gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, Snoop brought energy and authenticity to the global stage. He even carried the Olympic torch through Saint-Denis, further solidifying his presence as a standout figure.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement wasn’t performative or forced—it felt genuine. He celebrated the athletes and showcased Hip-Hop culture on an international level, especially with breaking making its Olympic debut. His presence was a subtle reminder that Hip-Hop is here to stay. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Snoop and Dr. Dre are set to play roles in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, bringing their influence back to the States for another milestone moment.

Expanding His Empire on Television

Snoop’s television dominance expanded further this year. He joined NBC’s The Voice as a coach, sharing his knowledge and charisma with aspiring artists. On the reality TV front, Snoop co-starred in Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, a show centered on his daughter Cori Broadus and her journey. The series debuted on E! and shocked everybody when Snoop spent a cool million on her wedding. It’s yet another example of Snoop balancing his larger-than-life persona with his role as a loving father and family man.

Commitment to Community

Perhaps, most importantly, Snoop continued his unwavering commitment to his community. His Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), founded in 2005, remains a critical lifeline for kids in Southern California. By providing opportunities for “at-risk youth,” the league steers children away from gang violence while emphasizing teamwork, discipline and mentorship. For nearly two decades, the SYFL has been a testament to Snoop’s belief in uplifting the next generation.

The Larger-Than-Life Human: Snoop Dogg

Beyond the accolades, Snoop Dogg’s most remarkable achievement is his ability to grow and evolve as a human being. We’ve watched him manifest his wildest dreams and surpass even his own expectations. Through it all, he’s remained grounded, showing love and respect to everyone he encounters.

It would be easy for someone of his stature to become untouchable, aloof or disconnected. Yet Snoop is the opposite. Whether it’s hearing stories of his kindness or witnessing it firsthand, he continues to inspire through his humility.

As for Hip-Hop? The love never left. Snoop can still freestyle off the top, and he can still craft albums that give us that classic feeling with a modern twist. His authenticity, passion, and enduring legacy make him not just a Hip-Hop legend, but a global icon whose impact will resonate for generations to come.

There are no limits to what Snoop Dogg can achieve. For these reasons, he is AllHipHop’s Person of the Year. Snoop Dogg is living proof that anything is possible when you take risks, adapt to the moment and manifest the dreams and energy waiting to be realized in the universe.