Snoop Dogg Says New Death Row Will Bring Great Music, Quality, Love & New Opportunities

Fans can expect all great things from both the new Death Row & ‘On The Come Up.’

Snoop Dogg and Paramount + recently hosted a private red carpet screening for the Sanaa Lathan-directed film ‘On The Come Up’ in Inglewood California.

The event was quite an experience as it featured food trucks, an immaculate concessions area, a bar, a DJ, and Snoop’s vintage cars for guests to sit and watch the movie “drive-in” style.

The film masterfully tells the story of Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – a local Hip Hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.

The film features actors and actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sanaa Lathan, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Mike Epps, Lil Yachty, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, and newcomer Jamila C. Gray.

AllHipHop’s Rea Davis caught up with Snoop Dogg to discuss the new Death Row Records, the film, Snoop’s Instagram, as well as his bucket list-styled life experiences.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from the new Death Row?

Snoop Dogg: Good music, quality, love, respect. Just great things. We just plan to keep doing what we’ve been doing and providing opportunities, and then providing great music and great visual pieces for people to enjoy.

AllHipHop: Who are your “Top 5” favorite rappers dead or alive?

Snoop Dogg: I don’t have none. I love everybody. When I start doing that I make people mad when I start saying Top 5 and be leaving n****s out, so I’m good.

AllHipHop: Of course you’ve seen the film, what can we expect from the film, ‘On The Come Up?”

Snoop Dogg: Great movie. Emotional. Heart. It’s a great piece of work. She [Sanaa Lathan] did her thang with directing this & with creating it and putting it all together, so I’m happy for her.

AllHipHop: Everybody loves your Instagram. It’s so funny. Is that you posting? How do you have time to do this? You do everything.

Snoop Dogg: It’s what I do. It’s all me.

AllHipHop: So Snoop, how do you decide what you want to try? I feel like Snoop has done everything. You have tried, dabbled in, experienced everything.

Snoop Dogg: You gotta be fun. Everything I do gotta be fun. That’s how I know what I’m doing; it’s fun.

AllHipHop: What’s next for Snoop?

Snoop Dogg: Boogie nights. I’m finna go watch this movie.