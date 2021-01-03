AllHipHop Presents: Some Of The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020

(AllHipHop Features)
Oh what a year it was, 2020. It was a year for the history books and that includes Hip-Hop music. There was a ton of new music that kept our head on a proverbial swivel. So much so, we could hardly keep up. For years, the trend has been older gods doing more and more incredible work and the younger ones pushing the culture into uncharted waters. 2020 was no different in this uniquely Hip-Hop renaissance. There was music all over, for everybody. Big Seans And Lil Babies, Black Thoughts And Butchers named Benny – 2020 had it all.
There’s literally no way to fully encapsulate how much good stuff came out, but here are some of the best songs of the year. We’ll keep adding stuff on.
“Steak Um” – Black Thought feat. ScHoolboy Q
‘Pardon” – T.I. feat. Lil’ Baby
“Smoke & Mirrors” – Elzhi feat. Monica Blaire
“Scrape The Bowl” – Boldy James & The Alchemist feat. Benny The Butcher
“Whole World” – Earl Sweatshirt feat. Maxo
“Baptize” – Spillage Village, JID, EARTHGANG
“Ishkabibble’s” – Westside Gunn feat. Black Thought
“Welcome to 76″ – Boldy James & Sterling Toles
“Grace” – Lil Baby feat. 42 Dugg
“wtf is self care” – Open Mike Eagle
“327″ – Westside Gunn (feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator & Billie Essco)
“The Blinding” – Jay Electronica feat. JAY-Z & Travis Scott
“Pots and Pans” – Boldy James & The Alchemist feat. The Cool Kids & Shorty K
“Shawn vs. Flair” – Westside Gunn
“The Neverending Story” – Jay Electronica feat. JAY-Z
“Michael Irvin” – Westside Gunn
“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake
“Overcomer” – Royce Da 5′” feat. Westside Gunn
“Good Morning” – Black Thought feat. Pusha T, Swizz Beatz & Killer Mike
“33″ – Polo G
“Good Foot” – Boldy James & Real Bad Man feat. Mooch & Rigz
“Cartier” – Boldy James feat. El Camino
“Tic Tac” – Future & Lil Uzi Vert
16. “Flux Capacitor” – Jay Electronica feat. JAY-Z
“Ocean” – CRIMEAPPLE
“Ezekiel’s Wheel” – Jay Electronica feat. The-Dream & JAY-Z
“Slow Roll” – Boldy James & The Alchemist
“Something To Rap About” – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist feat. Tyler, The Creator
“Phone Bill” – Boldy James & The Alchemist
“Song 33” – Noname
“Steppin’ On N***as” – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Trauma” – Homeboy Sandman
“I Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)” – Ka
“Charles Barkley” – Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog & DJ Preservation
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“Thank Me Later” – YN Jay feat. Rio Da Yung OG
“Ironhead” – Rasheed Chappell & 38 Spesh
“Trenchcoat Wars” – Roc Marciano
“You Better Move” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Make Amenda” – T.I. feat. Jadakiss & Benny the Butcher
“Steel V#####” – Roc Marciano
“Allstar” – MIKE feat. Earl Sweatshirt
“Runnin” – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
“Pravda” – Your Old Droog feat. Mach-Hommy, El-P, Tha God Fahim & Black Thought
“Real Magic” – Jay Electronica
“Outta My Mind” – Busta Rhymes ft/ Bell Biv Devoe
“Fruits Of The Spirit” – Jay Electronica
“Butterfly Effect” – Roc Marciano
“Daylight” – Tee Grizzley
“Walking in the Snow” – Run The Jewels feat. Gangsta Boo
“Covid Cough” – Roc Marciano feat. Schoolboy Q
“Uncle Brad” – Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud feat. El Camino
“Different Options” – Flee Lord & Pete Rock
“’Cosmic’.m4a” – Denzel Curry
“Give and Take” – Skyzoo & Dumbo Station
“Christopher Walking” – Pop Smoke
“Bout 40″ – 42 Dugg
“Sins of the Father” – Ka feat. Roc Marciano
“Razberry” – Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin
“George Bondo” – Westside Gunn feat. Conway & Benny
“Lemon” – Conway The Machine feat. Method Man
“Thought vs. Everybody” – Black Thought
“1985″ – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
“Surf & Turf” – Boldy James & The Alchemist feat. Vince Staples
“Wheat 40′s” – Roc Marciano
“Think of The LOX” – The LOX feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher
“A.P.I.D.T.A.” – Jay Electronica feat. JAY-Z
“Mirage” – Quelle Chris & Chris Keys (feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Denmark Vessey, Merrill Garbus & Big Sen)
“S.N.O.R.T.” – Boldy James & The Alchemist feat. Freddie Gibbs