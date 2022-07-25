T-Dubb O Talks Obama Meeting, Leading St. Louis Forward, Being A Revolutionary & New Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

T-Dubb O has been pushing hard for St. Louis, but he has a new movement that will push past the notion that Nelly is all the city has to offer from Hip-Hop.

T-Dubb-O has been known to say “I shook Obama’s hand with the same palm I sold crack with.” The line was a bar that speaks volumes to the impact the St. Louis, MO rapper has had since taking the main stage about 10 years ago. He came to national prominence for his community work, most notably in the uprising in Ferguson. Remember Mike Brown? That has not left him without critics.

“I think we did what we were supposed to do for our city. And we continue to do what we did for our city,” T-Dubb O said. “Some battle rappers have made jokes like I went outside to get attention. But what a lot of people don’t understand is I sacrificed a lot, leaving my house to go stand up for Black people.”

T-Dubb O is a front liner, unlike most of the activists that show up, justify funding and keep it moving. The revolutionary-in-training applies his ethics to his musical endeavors as well. AMG (Audacity Music Group), his budding label, is changing the narrative around artists in St. Louis. Nelly, Chingy or the St. Lunatics are typical conversation for those outside of the city. Inside of the city, T-Dubb O stands as one of the pillars creating strongholds of opportunity for the residents.

“When I’m focused on my artists, I’m focused on my artists. I’m not trying to figure out a way that I’m going to do with my next project or bring like to me,” he said. “I’m trying to make them elevate to be the greatest. The same energy that I put into myself, trying to be the greatest I put into them.”

Here, T-Dubbo and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur have a conversation about everything, from his trips to The White House, to the oppressive forces in St. Louis, Black Lives Matter, to the rich, vibrant music coming out of his city.