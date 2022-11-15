T.I. Is Jumping Into Country Trap Music, New Album With Boosie And More Coming, Talks Comedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

T.I. is the consummate multi-hyphenate and he talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about everything he’s into now -music, comedy and more.

If you thought Tip “T.I.” Harris was about to retire, you are sadly mistaken – especially about his foray into comedy. The mogul is doubling down on just about everything he has going on. The rapper has a county music project with Blanco Brown , an album with Lil Boosie and more. He discusses his return to NYC after being unceremoniously booed in Brooklyn and why that was the best thing to happen to him. Moreover, he discusses how his involvement in the politics will also change after he was falsely accused of sexual improprieties. Watch this interview with Chuck Creekmur and take a gaze at what unstoppable looks like.