T.I.’s HaHa Mafia Roasts Comedy Legend Richard Pryor & Also Give Their Top 5 DOA Comedians

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. and The HaHa Mafia are not really fans of Richard Pryor. They explain why to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

What did Richard Pryor do to The HaHa Mafia?

AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur asked T.I.’s maverick comedy team of Kelly KDub, Navv Greene, Jayski about their favorite comedians and none of them had the iconic comic legend Richard Pryor in their lists. So,

They had plenty of comedians of note like Jamie Foxx, Redd Foxxx, Eddie Murphy, and others on their lists but for some reason Richard Pryor received scorn, especially from Tip’s boy KDub. “Richard Pryor ain’t sh#t,” he says without hesitation. “I saw Live On Sunset and it p##### me off…Richard ain’t talking about nothing.” Jigsaw tries to justify why Pryor should be considered for their Top 5 lists, but it was for nothing. (For the record, Jayski whispered “I like Richard Pryor.”)

In the 60s, 70s and 80s Richard Pryor did not have many peers in comedy and Hollywood and he was the first Black actor to make a million dollars from a single movie (“Stir Crazy” in 1980). He starred in stand-specials that became films and albums like Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971), That Ni##er’s Crazy (1974), …Is It Something I Said? (1975), Bicentennial Ni##er (1976), Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979), Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) and others. As an actor, he starred in a number of comedies like “Harlem Nights,” which put him side-by-side with the aforementioned Redd Foxxx and Eddie Murphy. Both Rolling Stone and Comedy Central listed Pryor as the Number 1 comedian of all time. Even Jerry Seinfeld said Pryor was the “Picasso” of comedy. Oh well.

Check out who The HaHa Mafia does love and explain why King Richard is not included at all.

The HaHa Mafia is currently on tour all over the place. Google and catch them at city near you.

Follow Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at @chuckcreekmur on all social platforms Follow The HaHa Mafia on IG at @thehahamafia