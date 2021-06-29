Tafia Talks Signing With Meek Mill, Time In Prison, And Why He Started Rapping

Tafia comes off the presses of signing a partnership deal with Roc Nation, DreamChasers record label and looks poised for an industry takeover. The Miami native’s drive has gotten him quite far in life unexpectedly. Meek’s first signing out of prison is now looking to step and take the Philly buwl’s label to new heights. Fresh off his recently released DJ Drama hosted Gangsta Grill mixtape named “Street Clarity,” Tafia pays a visit to AllHipHop, and sits down with our correspondent Slops.

He reveals how he connect with Meek Mill. “A mutual friend put him on to my music while he was locked up and when I met him he was rapping one of my songs word for word” The North Miami product himself has faced prison time which is where he learned how to rap. “I always had an ear for music and there’s nothing else in there to do so I decided to try rapping.” He honed his skill through prison battles so much that when he came home he already had a considerable amount of buzz. With Meek now passing the torch and features already from his Miami brethren Rick Ross, Tafia and the rest of the Dream Chasers are looking to have an impact all 2021.