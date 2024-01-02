The 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2023 – And Then Some

2023 was a huge year for Hip-Hop albums. There were too many! But, we managed to put together a comprehensive list of artists that represent all Hip-Hop. Check it out!

2023 was chock-full of incessant complaining as the culture simultaneously celebrated 50 years. The fanfare and criticism were both justified in a great many ways. However, if one would just quiet the chatter and listen, there was no shortage of dope albums in 2023. There was something for everybody if you looked hard enough. We had Hip-Hop from older rappers, Hip-Hop from younger rappers, Hip-Hop from pop rappers and Hip-Hop from trap rappers. It was a literal audio smorgasbord.

Picking the top 25 in a year with so much to offer was no easy task. Our goal was to highlight this bright artistic range of the culture. Please add your favorite albums in the comments section. Without further comment, let us begin with the best album of 2023…

Killer Mike – Micheal

Killer Mike‘s latest album has emerged as a tour de force in the Hip-Hop game, marking a high point in his already illustrious career. Serious fans will recall 2012’s R.A.P. Music album, which was another classic opus as well. 2023’s Micheal is a synthesis, a proverbial gumbo of musicality showcasing the ATLien’s range. The standout feature of the album is the guest appearance by Andre 3000, whose contribution is nothing short of breathtaking, but it is not the only reason this album is topping the 2023 album lists.

“Down by Law,” a track that sets the tone with its razor-sharp, incisive lyrics and Micheal goes up from there. Other notable songs include “Shed Tears,” “Motherless,” and “Something for Junkies,” each adding depth and emotion to the album’s narrative. “Run” stands out for its introduction by comedian Dave Chappelle, who sets the stage for a diatribe about the challenges faced by modern black leaders. This track epitomizes Killer Mike’s evolution, not just as an artist but as a figure of political and social significance.

Andre 3000‘s return from a musical hiatus on “Scientists & Engineers” was not the only memorable guest appearance on Michael. Supporting cast members included CeeLo Green, Mozzy, Young Thug, 6lack, Eryn Allen Kane, Jagged Edge, André 3000, Future, Currensy, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige, Blxst, Fabo, El-P and Ty Dolla Sign. With all the features and guests, Micheal Render is still the maestro of this masterpiece and others are in his orchestra. This album, a certified classic in every sense, is a testament to the enduring legacy and relevance of one Micheal Render and an entire culture.

Nick Grant – Sunday Dinner

Nick Grant’s latest work, Sunday Dinner, represents a pinnacle in his career. This project, brimming with soulful elements, is a masterful blend of furious lyrics, intimate storytelling, and meticulous song composition. The production choices are world-class, and craft a seamless and engaging narrative. All of this showcases Grant’s exceptional skill as an emcee. The integration of gospel elements throughout the album enriches its depth and appeal. Nick has been criminally overlooked, but his work will not be ignored for long with this level of artistry. Since his emergence with the ’88 mixtape in 2016 and the acclaimed “Return of the Cool,” this artist from South Carolina has steadily enhanced his craft. This LP stands as a powerful statement of his evolution and artistic skill. One could argue the culture has been begging Andre 3000 for what Nick Grant has blessed us with. (Click here for our 2023 interview with Nick Grant)

Doja Cat – Scarlet

Doja Cat came home in 2023. Sort of. Her latest album Scarlett is a testament to her ability to stay fresh and relevant in a constantly evolving music industry. Doja demonstrates her unique talent for reinvention, moving between pop and Hip-Hop worlds with ease. “Paint the Town Red” samples Dionne Warwick’s “Walk on By” and sets the tone for a decidedly Hip-Hop album. On this release, the Los Angeles native moves away from the polished pop of the past, while maintaining her signature euphoric vocal style. Standout tracks like “Agora Hills,” “Wet V#####,” “Demons,” “Paint the Town Red,” “Attention,” and “Gun” showcase her versatility. Each track has its unique appeal that promises to grow on listeners.

This self-written, featureless album highlights Doja Cat’s extraordinary ability to outshine her pop peers with a heavy dose of culture. She effortlessly switches flows, beats, and attitudes, taking listeners on a diverse musical journey. The album also addresses past controversies, offering deeper insight into the character of Scarlett. Scarlett is a rarity: a no-skip rap album with both pop appeal and underground seasoning. This dynamic collection of songs solidifies Doja Cat’s position as a leading artist of her generation.

Noname – Sundial

Noname’s Sundial did not make a massive difference in a world of rap overrun with sex and violence But she does represent the potential within the current culture. Sundial quickly redeems itself from its “interesting” cover art. Songs like “black mirror” and “gospel?” showcase her vast lyrical capabilities and line up immaculately with her choice of beats. Jay Electronica’s controversial verse on “balloons” provided quite a stir online, but does not impede the overall mission. Sundial marks a return to Noname’s distinctive style, addressing serious issues and demonstrating her willingness to stand firm in her beliefs, even at the expense of wider appeal. Ayoni, billy woods, $ilkMoney, and Common pull up. Sundial did not garner the acclaim of earlier projects like Telefone (2016) and Room 25 (2018), but is is not a disappointment. It is beyond refreshing to hear an unapologetic, unafraid voice let loose in 2023.

Nas x Hit-Boy – Magic 3

Nas has consistently demonstrated his lyrical prowess, but his recent collaborations with producer Hit-Boy has taken his legend to mythic levels. Magic 3 is the crowning achievement of this new life. This album, Nas’s seventeenth studio release, quickly followed its predecessor Magic 2 and initially raised concerns about maintaining the high quality of his recent works. Any doubts were swiftly dispelled upon listening. Magic 3 might just be the pinnacle of this collaborative series. Nas’s bars show up as always, and Hit-Boy brings his a-game. With 15-tracks and a runtime of just over 45 minutes, Magic 3 not only offers generous content but debunks concepts of agism in Hip-Hop. The entire run, including King’s Disease trilogy, leaves the culture in awe of the continuous brilliance of both Nas and Hit-Boy.

Chika – The Samson Album

Chika’s talent is extraordinary. Her experience in slam poetry infuses her work with unique rhythms and profound depth that are rarely explored by others. Describing her as an “Old Soul” doesn’t fully capture the essence. Chika effortlessly addresses themes of social justice and systemic change, transforming listeners into ardent supporters through her masterfully composed anthems that powerfully declare her identity. The album Samson: The Album showcases a wide range, from the energetic “Prodigy” to the futuristic “Get Here,” which features the incomparable Stevie Wonder. The album fearlessly dives deep emotionally. Her Alabama heritage enriches the music, but keeps is powerfully within Hip-Hop, poetry, and artistry at large.

Gunna – A Gift & a Curse

Gunna’s solo endeavor in A Gift & a Curse shook up the world. Tackling the project single-handedly in the face of industry opposition, Gunna has crafted a stunning, featureless album that’s nothing short of a magnum opus. Kicking off with “back at it” the album weaves through its 15 tracks with Gunna’s signature ease. His lyrics flow seamlessly, navigating beats and emotions as he reflects on his legal challenges, incarceration, and eventual release, along with the mixed reactions from the industry and his fans. This album is a testament to Gunna’s unparalleled consistency and talent. Relying solely on his artistry, he delivers what’s undeniably the pinnacle of rap in 2023. A Gift & a Curse isn’t just an album; it’s a defining moment for Gunna, solidifying his status as one of the rap greats.

Travis Scott – UTOPIA

Travis Scott‘s latest album, UTOPIA is a musical revelation, showcasing the Texas native’s creative genius and intense passion for the craft. The album brilliantly merges various musical styles, creating a unique and innovative sound. UTOPIA marks a significant growth for the artist, both in artistry and lyricism. The album’s verses are introspective and emotionally rich and the production is exceptional. The album unfolds like a narrative, creating an immersive and thought-provoking world that challenges traditional Hip-Hop boundaries. Overall, UTOPIA is an extraordinary musical journey that transcends genre limitations, representing the limitless creativity within Hip-Hop. And Travis Scott.

Larry June & The Alchemist – The Great Escape

Larry June continues to make moves and, in 2023, dropped another gem with The Alchemist. A sequel to 2022’s Spaceships on the Blade, The Great Escape is an album made in Hip-Hop heaven. The Alchemist’s beats and unique sound are just what Larry June needed to complement his chill slow flow. Quite differently than his underground peers, this album climbed all the charts. Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa join the duo on this project. Highlight tracks include “89 Earthquake,” “60 Days,” and “Summer Reign.”

Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Voir Dire

Voir Dire represents a significant high point in Earl Sweatshirt’s discography, arguably his best work since Some Rap Songs (SRS) in 2018. Voir Dire marks a more substantial return to form, pleasing fans and critics who were less impressed with some of his intermediate albums. Voir Dire is sharp, clearly defined, and purposeful. It demonstrates a cohesive sound, compliments of The Alchemist, and thematic consistency, something Earl has struggled with in the past. Hearing his honesty on past struggles like depression and substance abuse with a newfound maturity is refreshing. This album is a triumph. Voir Dire is a look back and also forward motion for one Earl Sweatshirt.

Westside Gunn – And Then You Pray For Me

Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – Sardines

El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Glorious Game

Armand Hammer – We Buy Diabetic Test Strips

Rome Streetz & Big Ghost Ltd – Wasn’t Built In a Day

KAYTRAMINÉ – KAYTRAMINÉ

REASON – Porches

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – Welcome 2 Collegrove

Hit-Boy – SURF OR DROWN

Danny Brown – Quaranta

Drake – For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition

Quavo – Rocket Power

Offset – SET IT OFF

Talib Kweli & Madlib – Liberation 2

ICECOLDBISHOP – Generation Curse

Some Honorable Mentions:

Speaker Bullies – Art of Disrespect

Lukah –Permanently Blackface (The 1st Expression)

That Mexican OT – Lonestar Luchador

Paul Wall & Termanology – Start Repeat Finish

Oddisee – To What End

Phiik & Lungs – Another Planet 4

Tha Landlord – Permanent Scars

JPEGMAFIA x Danny Brown – Scaring the Hoes

Mick Jenkins – The Patience

billy woods & Kenny Segal – Maps

Belly – Mumble Rap 2

Skyzoo & The Other Guys – The Mind of a Saint

Key Glock – Glockoma 2

Sexxy Red – Hood Hottest Princess

Black Milk – Everybody Good

Mickey Factz – It’s Only Us Here

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – Nothing Bigger Than The Program

Valee & Harry Fraud – Virtuoso

Che` Noir x Big Ghost – Noir Or Never

Kool Keith & Real Bad Man – Serpent

Elzhi & Oh No – Heavy Vibrato

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – Champagne For Breakfast

Black Rob – Life Story 2

Boldy James & RichGains – Indiana Jones