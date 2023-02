Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop’s Grammy Party was super-lit, out in Hollywood. Check out some of the pictures of the people that made the moment memorable.

The Grammys were exceptional this year. For the first time, the Recording Academy celebrated and recognized Hip-Hop as a culture in a full-blown 14-minute extravaganza. The parties were also lit, all over the city of Los Angeles. No different, AllHipHop hosted a great party at Hollywood’s Third Base that brought out a host of fans, influencers, kings, queens and celebs.

Check out some of the images below.

Photos by Viktoria Sirakova