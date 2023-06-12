“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” Is A Winner With A Killer Soundtrack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Transformers: Rise of The Beasts” has just about all you want, from action, nostalgia to a killer soundtrack!

By Chris “Boogie” Brown

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is a much-anticipated return to form for the Transformers franchise after a five-year hiatus since 2018’s “Bumblebee.” Director Stephen Caple, Jr. (“Creed 2”) does an excellent job helming this entry, clearly showcasing his passion for the source material. Anthony Ramos shines as “Noah Diaz,” an ex-military electronics expert, while Dominique Fishback captivates as “Elena,” a museum intern. Both actors play integral roles in the plot and bring likable characters to the forefront, adding an engaging human element to the film.

Although the story’s premise may feel familiar and includes some formulaic tropes, the film’s pacing keeps things moving swiftly. It offers a solid blend of humor, thrills, and spectacle throughout. The film revolves around the “Transwarp Key,” a piece of technology that becomes the ultimate cause of warfare. The protagonists and antagonists clash in an effort to either obtain or protect this key from falling into the hands of “Unicron,” an extradimensional planet destroyer. Led by “Optimus Prime” and “Optimus Primal,” the Autobots and Maximals join forces to face off against the Terrorcons, led by “Scourge.” While the film includes captivating action sequences, it all leads up to an epic showdown between the two sides in the final act.

“Transformers: Rise of The Beasts” boasts solid performances, a nostalgic 90’s Hip Hop soundtrack, exceptional voice work from notable actors such as Peter Cullen, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Ron Pearlman, and Michelle Yeoh, and stunningly rendered Transformers action with impressive visual effects. Although the Maximals (Beasts) aren’t as prominently featured as the title might suggest, their arrival still brings a welcomed freshness to the franchise.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the film includes a very intriguing mid-credits scene, which sets up a potentially exciting premise for future installments. Make sure to stick around and catch it!

When comparing “Transformers: Rise of The Beasts” to other live-action films in the Transformers franchise, I would currently rank it third, following Travis Knight’s “Bumblebee” (2018) and Michael Bay’s “Transformers” (2007). However, I found this entry to be thoroughly entertaining and believe that fans of the franchise will have an enjoyable time watching it. “Transformers: Rise of The Beasts” is now playing in theaters everywhere. Enjoy the show and enjoy Nas and Tobe!