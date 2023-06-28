Tupac, Babyface, Chloe Bailey & More Honored at 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Hollywood Impact Awards was one for the books!

Photo credit: Getty for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Hollywood Unlocked and its CEO and Founder Jason Lee hosted its third annual Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Evan Ross presented the Community Award to Vice President, Creative at BMI. Catherine Brewton. Tiffany Haddish presented Image Architect Law Roach with the Innovator Award. Actor Sarunas Jackson presented the Fearlessness Award to Chlöe Bailey. Macy Gray presented a recorded acceptance from Whoopi Goldberg who received the Social Impact award, which was followed by Tyrese Gibson who presented 12x Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface with the Icon Award.

A recorded speech from Vice President Kamala Harris was played during the awards which she thanked Jason for his work in advancing and protecting the culture with the Impact Awards which honors leaders who shape our culture and our future.

Attendees were also treated to performances from Muni Long, Jonathan McReynolds and Chrisean Rock.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, rapper Joyner Lucas presented the Culture Award to the influential late and great rapper Tupac. The icon’s sister Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur accepted on his behalf.

CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee, also launched his Hollywood Cares Foundation, aimed at providing resources and assistance to communities in need, with a particular focus on youth services.