T’yanna Wallace Releases “Big Poppa” Makeup Collab

(AllHipHop Features)
A mascara named in honor of a hard-core rapper from Brooklyn? That’s RIGHT! T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late rapper- Notorious B.I.G. releases a mascara named “Big Poppa”- one of the many names her dad went by.
T’yanna is not only jumping full force into the makeup industry- she’s adding another level to her ever-growing empire. She is also the founder of Notoriuss- a streetwear line that draws its inspiration from her dad’s life and legacy
The release of this cosmetic collaboration is bitter-sweet. March 9th marks the 24th anniversary of Biggie’s death. It’s also a great reminder of just how far the culture has come; especially in mainstream America.
The Collaboration
“……my dad’s legacy is timeless,” T’yanna Wallace
AllHipHop caught up with T’yanna to discuss her new collaboration with Wet n’ Wild Beauty, her father’s legacy and so much more.
How did your collaboration w/ Wet N Wild come about?
Wet n Wild had the concept planned out before contacting me. Yet- they felt it was only right for me to be a part of it since I am the daughter of Christopher Wallace AKA Big Poppa.
Was the name “Big Poppa” your idea?
No – it was the idea of Wet n Wild. Their creative team came up with the name.
Although your dad’s legacy is music-based- how do you feel this collaboration adds to his existing legacy?
It proves that my dad’s legacy is timeless. He has me and my brother here to continue the legacy. I’m sure he’d be proud of the things we’re doing.
Will you be releasing additional products?
Hopefully in the future but there’s nothing as of yet.
What else are you working on?
Along with doing an exciting product giveaway with Wet n Wild, I will be releasing a very special limited edition T-shirt on March 9th that will be available on my website, Notoriouss.com.