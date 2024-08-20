Tyrese Gibson Explains How Independent Film “1992” Defied The Odds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese is entertaining and educating in his latest cinematic offering, “1992.” The movie is also the last film starring the late, great Ray Liotta. Check out how they beat the odds!

Photos By Stella Magloire

Tyrese Gibson and his unrelenting creative team have defied the odds with his latest film, “1992.”

AllHipHop.com and Lionsgate hosted a New York City screening where Tyrese opened up about the challenging journey of getting “1992″ made, the significance of the project, and how it was the movie nobody wanted. The audience included several notables like model Liris Cross, DJ Wiz, Leslie “Big Lez” Segar, FatBoy SSE, Safaree and others.

Tyrese’s latest film is not just another addition to his filmography, it is a abor of love. It almost did not get green lit.

According to the Fast and Furious star, “1992″ was not an easy sell in Hollywood. The film faced significant resistance from studios and streaming services, unwilling to confront the harsh realities depicted in the story.

“Nobody in Hollywood wanted to make this movie,” Tyrese stated emphatically, underscoring the difficulty of finding a home for a narrative that centers on the struggles of Black Americans in the early ’90s.

“Listen to me,” he told the audience. “I’m a movie star. I have $10 billion in box office on my name. When I attach my name to a movie, it happens. The reality of growing up Black is a harsh truth that some people at studios just don’t want to accept. So, we made the movie independently.”

The movie takes place on the day of the infamous Rodney King police brutality case and the eventual L.A. Riots that put South Central Los Angeles through the most tumultuous times in the city’s history.

The film was independently funded and produced, with Tyrese joining the project after it had already been struggling to gain traction. Tyrese told event host Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and the audience he felt a deep connection to the story, which mirrors his own experiences growing up in South Central.

“This ain’t acting for me,” he said. “I lived this in ’92… I remember everything.”

The LA Uprising, as it has been redubbed, had a profound impact on Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop, a cultural force, chronicled these events with raw authenticity. The experience was captured through tracks like Dr. Dre’s “The Day the Ni##az Took Over“ and Ice Cube’s “We Had to Tear This Mothaf##ka Up,” immortalizing the struggle for justice and documenting the deep-seated systemic racism.

Even after the movie was finished, “1992” faced further hurdles that suggest much has not changed. However, perseverance paid off when Lionsgate eventually acquired the film. Tyrese gently pushed Lionsgate’s president Adam Fogelson— with whom he has a long-standing relationship – into having the film shown in 2,000 theaters.

“1992” is also the last offering of legendary actor Ray Liotta, part of the reason fans should see the movie on the big screen.

“Ray Liotta left us with his last piece of art. That’s like doing a movie with (Fast & Furious co-star) Paul Walker and they trying to go straight to DVD with it in the middle of a film. I’m not doing that, bro.” Tyrese said. Walker, who was friends with Tyrese, died in a car crash 11 years ago while filming “Fast & Furious 7.”

Tyrese just showed the movie in Chicago amid the Democratic National Convention festivities.