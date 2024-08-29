Tyrese Goes Off On Hip-Hop, Women, R&B, Police Brutality, Drake, Comic Nerds And More

The second Tyrese stepped out of his black truck in the middle of the bustling New York streets, socks on and no shoes in sight, we knew this would be one for the books. This wasn’t just any interview; it was a moment, an event in its own right. Tyrese is riding high right now, with a brand-new movie, “1992,” about to hit theaters, and an album, Beautiful Pain, channels the classic soul music he grew up on. Both projects, hitting their respective platforms on August 30, are a testament to his evolution as an artist, as a man who has managed to stay relevant for decades in the ever-changing landscapes of Hollywood and music.

At 45, Tyrese has seen it all, and he’s been through it all. He’s been a polarizing figure, no doubt—sometimes loved, sometimes hated—but always talked about. And in this era, where attention is the currency of success, Tyrese has figured out how to turn every situation, every headline, into fuel for his fire.

On this particular day, he’d already been making the rounds in New York City. Interviews with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and the rest of The Breakfast Club crew were just a warm-up. He’d hit Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie the Kid and Wallo, and by the time he landed at AllHipHop, he was wearing a Carhartt jacket, jeans, and yes, still those socks.

What followed was two hours of conversation that went everywhere—police brutality, supporting Black-owned businesses, the dynamics of light skin and dark skin in relationships, masculinity, “toxic femininity,” and more. Wesley Snipes, Drake, Big Daddy Kane, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, and more are mentioned. It was the kind of interview that makes you feel something, whether it’s admiration or anger, and there’s no doubt it’ll leave people talking.

In today’s attention economy, Tyrese knows exactly what he’s doing. He maintains that if he wanted to be a bigger star, it would be light work. But for now, he’s focused on being real, on saying what’s on his mind, no matter the consequences.

Sitting down with Tyrese alongside DJ Thoro, this interview was one of the most unfiltered, thought-provoking, controversial conversations we’ve ever had. Tyrese didn’t hold back, cussing every other minute, unleashing his thoughts.

This is Tyrese in his element—raw, uncut, and unapologetically himself. And whether you love him or hate him, you can’t help but pay attention. This interview is sure to have people talking long after the credits roll.

