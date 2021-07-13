Usher Raymond’s team is hosting the Next Gen Disruptivator Summit and wants to give two tickets away.

Usher Raymond’s non-profit, Usher’s New Look, is hosting their 2021 two-day Next Gen Disruptivator Summit on July 21 and July 22.

The youth-focused organization, which is focused on helping students find their SPARK, posted on their social media an opportunity for two young people to win seats to this action-packed summer conference.

“Parents and supporters of high school students, register your scholar today for two days of inspiration and fun. The #DisruptivatorSummit2021 is designed specifically to recharge and reenergize high school youth so they are prepared to reach new heights.”

“GIVEAWAY TIME We are giving away 2 pairs of tickets to our 2021 Disruptivator Summit on July 21-22—two days of life-changing inspiration and fun!

The Disruptivator Summit will be a virtual, creative gathering of 300+ forward-thinking youth leaders, grades 9th through 12th, from various national schools and organizations. Attendees will experience dynamic speakers, game-changing networking opportunities, inspiring performances, and tons of awesome surprises!

This will not be your average Zoom session! Each moment of the Disruptivator Summit has been designed to leave youth feeling recharged, reenergized, and prepared to crush high school and share their spark to improve their communities and the world.”

For over 20 years, Usher’s New Look has been providing personal and professional development through teens from across the country. The organization has been charged, according to their mission statement, to “transform the lives of under-resourced youth through comprehensive programming which develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college.” The Disruptivator Summit is an extension of this great work.

This is how you enter to win:

Follow @ushersnewlook. Like the contest post and tag 2 friends.

A Random Draw of two (2) winners (One pair of tickets per winner, so you can invite a friend!) will be announced on Instagram at 1:00 pm (EST) on July 14, 2021. All entries must be in by 10 am (EST) on July 14, 2021.

Under the leadership of Careshia Moore, President & CEO, Geoff Streat, COO and Kamera Cobb. The National Program Coordinator, Usher is changing the lives of young people, helping them find their SPARK.