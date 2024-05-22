With Erykah Badu & D-Smoke Co-Signs: AJ McQueen Is Hip-Hop’s Higher Ground

AJ McQueen has co-signs from Erykah Badu, Ghostface Killah, Talib Kweli, D-Smoke and more for his ability to operate on a higher vibration in Hip-Hop. Check him out in this exclusive interview and get more info on his tour.

I met rapper AJ McQueen a few short years ago when he was a performer at a rap contest in Houston, Texas. At that time, I had no idea what he was dealing with in his personal life, but that was a pivotal moment for the St. Louis-born artist. He won that contest and I knew that I was bearing witness to something very special.

Today, the journey for AJ McQueen continues. We linked in Philadelphia for a rather serendipitous link-up. In this exclusive sit-down, he discussed his journey in the music industry, his mental health, and his upcoming tour. Soulful and intentional, he talks about his evolution and his place in the movement of Hip-Hop.

The “Sorry, Ma Was Distracted” tour starts on June 2nd in Houston and will feature his full band and background singers.

AllHipHop: So let’s talk a little bit. First of all, how you’ve been?

AJ McQueen: Been. Great. Honestly, last year was the worst, best year of my life. What I’m, it is easy to get on here to say I’ve been great leaving at that. But no, I’ve been great because you know, I mean sometimes you got to deconstruct and reconstruct, but I’ve been great. I’ve been supreme. I feel healthy. My mental health is clear. I, and I feel like that’s the proper answer. That’s what I’m working on answering these days when people ask me that, being more present with my answer. So I feel great because of a lot of other things. For sure.

AllHipHop: Yeah. So I met you in Houston and that was a great experience seeing you not only in the earlier beginnings of what you would eventually become, but also to see how you dealt with almost like a situation that was not optimal. And we were in the scorching heat. And I don’t know if Houston was ready for you.

AJ McQueen: You say? Man, I’m not going to say you off base. I don’t think you was off base. I think that I’ve referred back to my mother and my dad when I was younger, just being told that I’ve always been before my time. I mean, a lot of us heard that, but until you see those things starting to manifest, I think musically, creatively, I would definitely say that I’ve just always been before my time. But then being in a city like Houston, a city that’s really moving at their own pace. But I always saw the vision and through the grace of God, I definitely knew that I would be where I’m at now for sure. And I say that in the most, not cocky way, but definitely I call it God-confidence, you know what I mean? Definitely a God for that way. I knew I would be here and I’m still growing too for sure.

AllHipHop: One of my homeboys from Delaware sent me your music. We always exchange music. We didn’t talk about you. Nothing. He just sent me several songs and I was like, I just shot him back some pictures. Yeah, yeah, I know. I know this guy.

AJ McQueen: And like I say, for artists like myself, independent artists, artists that’s going against the grain and want to move with their own pace, people like yourself definitely want to give you flowers because the affirmation along the way means a lot to us for people that we respect. You know what I mean? In this field, you’ve been in this space for years. Definitely staple of Hip-Hop. So the affirmation years ago, that’s planted to where I’m at now. Now I’m able to tour the country under my own brand, Godbody Energy. I’m able to put my people in position, release the music I want, go to the spaces I want, and create strategic partnerships through it all. So I appreciate that. Shout out to your homie too that sent you to music

AllHipHop: How have you felt the people receiving your music? Because the way I look at it is it’s a vibration and it doesn’t really matter where you are or who you are.

AJ McQueen: I mean, it is beautiful because I make soul music. You know what I mean? I had somebody ask me that recently, how would you categorize music? And I was like, well, I wouldn’t necessarily categorize it at all. I mean it’s for the listener, how it resonates with your spirit. But what’s been the words of choice that people have been using is soul, soul, hip hop. I had somebody tell me the other day, they was like, man, you would’ve been one of the Soulquarians. So it’s beautiful in the Hip-Hop space.

I’m definitely an MC. I’m intentional with my lyrics and intentional with my words, but I also believe that there’s a godness with the music. I’m able to speak about my life and people able to see themselves in it from my songs about mental health, my songs about Black love, my songs about navigating the streets and evolving. And that’s really what my music represents, evolution. And I feel like anybody, no matter the age, the race, the creed, none of that evolution and growing I feel like hits us all. And that’s a space that I live in…

AllHipHop: Okay. Okay. Have you clicked up with anybody? When I think about the vibration, I think about other artists as well. Have you gotten any bonds with anyone?

AJ McQueen: Yeah, in the last year I’ve received co-signs from Erykah Badu, Talib Kweli, India.Arie, Ghostface. These people have DM’d me personally, reposted my music (and more). I just did a song, you’re the first person I’m sharing this with, but I got a joint with a D-Smoke.

AllHipHop: Yeah. I love D Smoke.

AJ McQueen: My music is soul. So what I love about it is I’m able to build with [anybody]. I can go from a D-Smoke to a Lauryn Hill, down to Damian Marley. Up to Anita Bake. I love Hip-Hop that way, but I can also rap with anybody else. So the D-smoke joint is definitely on the deluxe album of Sorry Ma, I Was Distracted. And I got a few surprises that I won’t give out until it’s clear, you know what saying.