Inglewood Producer Womatictracks Talks Producing For 2 Chainz & Sada Baby

Womatictracks discusses his roots in Inglewood, falling in love with music through his parents, rapping before he was producing, working in the studio with 2 Chainz, landing a track on Sada Baby’s project, Womatictracks University, advice for up and coming producers, goals, and more!

Womatictracks is here to inspire all up and coming producers and musicians that if he can make his wildest dreams come true, so can you. Born and raised in Inglewood, the rapper turned producer doesn’t just work with the greats, but uses his platform to motivate and push others to work hard, work smart, and never give up.

In describing himself, Womatic states he’s “a hungry humble producer that’s just going after it.” And if you follow him on Instagram, you already know about Womatictracks University, where he sits in his car and openly gives advice on the music industry via Instagram Live.

Most recently, Womatictrack’s landed an all-star placement on 2 Chainz’ new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, on the intro track titled “Bet It Back.” The track came into fruition at Atlantic Records studio in North Hollywood, aka “The Trap” co-produced alongside music producer Lil Siege. The rest of his catalog includes producing the #6 track on Sada Baby’s newest project Bartier Bounty 3 also a collaboration with Lil Siege, along with Rellyski’s “Go Getter” off his album SkiSzn with Travis Marsh.

AllHipHop: You’re from Inglewood originally correct?

Womatictracks: Yes ma’am. Born and raised in the town of champions, it’s not always up to no good in Inglewood. We got the Rams now, the Flippers are on the way. Not the Clippers, you know I’m a Lakers fan. But the Flippers are on the way.

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Inglewood?

Womatictracks: It was awesome man! When your brother’s an OG from Inglewood, you get some perks. Let’s say it gave me my training wheels.

AllHipHop: Growing up in LA, who were your biggest influences?

Womatictracks: Oh man, I used to be in the underground scene rapping, at Project Blowed and GoodLife, s### like that. [I was with] a lot of underground, young rap dudes — well not young anymore, but a lot of dudes that were coming up back then. [2pac, NWA, Digital Underground, Redman, Keith Murray, Skee-Lo]

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

Womatictracks: Oh s###, I was young. I fell in love early with music. Mom and dad listening to that good stuff all around, just getting a well-rounded perspective on sonics. On music. Very, very young.

AllHipHop: You started out rapping first?

Womatictracks: Yes ma’am. I still rap occasionally when no one’s around. I love rap, that’s how I got my start.

AllHipHop: When did you pivot to producing?

Womatictracks: Man, I got tired of buying beats. I don’t know what year that was, but I thought, “Man, I’m tired of buying beats. These dudes, they’re holding all the good beats to the side!” And all this other stuff, so I started making beats. I really started making beats in ’99, to be honest with you.

AllHipHop: How did you learn?

Womatictracks: I was playing around with stuff that was in the studio, then I found my own stuff. I started making beats for the homies and they’re like, “Yo bro, you’re pretty good at this s###.” I thought “You know what? Lemme keep pushing.” I ended up falling in love with it. Plus, I always loved music ’cause I used to always read the back of my album covers like, “what the f###, who are these people?”

AllHipHop: Do you remember your first album you purchased?

Womatictracks: Yeah, it was from my uncle. It was his album, it was Run-DMC. That dude had that s### laying around, I’m like, “Man, it just said rap on it! What is this s###?” I put it on my mom’s turntable. I played that s### like, “Yo, this is amazing! I never heard nothing like this before.” That was my first record that I owned that my uncle let me have.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Womatictracks: My name is Womack and I always loved Nas. I just took Illmatic and put Womack together, so Womatic it is.

AllHipHop: Do you remember your first big placement?

Womatictracks: I can’t say that. Because I was a ghost producer, so there’s a lot of stuff I can’t speak on. But my first major placement was with 600Breezy. That’s the one that I can claim. I did a lot of records for him. Shout out to Hawk, he made it happen.

AllHipHop: Talk about producing 2 Chainz “Bet It Back,” a banger. Can you just bring us back to that session and the creation of it?

Womatictracks: Absolutely, thanks. Me and Lil Siege were at my house, we’re cooking up in the back. We were just making beats, and that was one of the beats we made. I brought it to Noho [studio]. Of course Dallas [Martin] had the relationship with 2 Chainz, and I had a relationship with Dallas and Hawk. Right then and there, he said, “2 Chainz is coming.” Anytime 2 Chainz is coming, you know it’s time to get lit. Get your packs ready. I’m pressing play. As soon as I pressed play on that beat, he killed it. But I have a lot of songs with Chainz that I’m hoping will come out soon too.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel for that to be the intro track?

Womatictracks: Yeah, that was an intro track on Dope Don’t Sell Itself. When he came to the studio… man that dude is a perfectionist. He goes in the booth and christens the place with his energy before he raps. I remember asking his personal engineer, “Nolan, is everything good?” Because he wasn’t saying anything! I’m like “yo, is it all good?” He’s like, “Yeah, this is what he does man.” I’m like alright cool. Then he went in there and murdered that s###. What’s dope about 2 Chainz and this particular record is we made this song in 2020. A lot of people don’t know, and a lot of people slept on this beat too. I’m like, “Man, this beat is crazy!” It just takes the right artist for the right beat, that’s all.

AllHipHop: Do you usually tailor your beats to people? How does it work?

Womatictracks: I used to really be into doing that, but what I realized is that a lot of times, artists want what you don’t think they would get on. They don’t want what’s in the box, people are always sending them beats that sound the same and what they’ve been on. I like to press play with beats that are unique and different, that’s how I produce.

AllHipHop: What is your creative process like in the studio?

Womatictracks: I like to start different. Everything is different, I just want to be different. I want to use the same sonics, the same ingredients, but I don’t want to make my cookies the same way. I want them to have a different taste. That’s my approach: whatever’s current, I want to use those sounds, but I don’t want it to sound like some s### n*ggas heard before. And if you listen to that beat, that s### is different.

AllHipHop: In what way, for those who might not have a sonic ear?

Womatictracks: When you hear most beats, how they move and what goes on, it’s just a different feel. This beat is different. It’s way different. And a lot of people have told me that too like, “Bro, what was you on when you made that?” I say, “You gotta talk to me and Lil Siege man, we were on. We smoked some good kush, I don’t know what was poppin’.” [laughs]

AllHipHop: Talk about working with Sada Baby and what it means to be featured on Bartier Bounty 3.

Womatictracks: Oh man, everything. I made that beat with Lil Siege too. First off, I never seen an artist work like him before. I wasn’t familiar at the time with Sada Baby, but he was booked at the studio at Atlantic Noho for a whole week. I was checking out his energy, meeting his team and everything, and I got really cool with his engineer.

By getting cool with this engineer, I was able to sit in sessions, just vibe out and check him out. That dude was doing 10, 15, 20 songs a night, religiously! Bro, this dude is an animal. S###! I gotta work with this dude. His engineer said, “Well give me some beats!” Alright cool. I sent him a pack. Before you know it, he’s on it. He’s in the studio like, “Womack, come check this s### out.” Word, let’s go! Sada Baby’s the real deal man. His whole team’s solid. Shout out to me and Lil Siege made that, that’s my guy.

AllHipHop: What’s your creative process when you’re working with a producer?

Womatictracks: Whatever they need me to be or vice versa, I want to make something that’s cohesive and that’s unique. I like to always ask them, “Are you against doing something like this?” Most of the time it’s no, because if you’re a real creative and a producer, you want to do something different. You want to do something new. That’s what that was.

AllHipHop: What was the vibe with Sada in the studio? I know he records like crazy, but how were you able to channel his energy?

Womatictracks: I’ve been able to watch him work, and there’s a lot of stuff going on in his studio but he’s not a part of it. Meaning that it’s a lot of activities. One thing, I had a bad view of people that usually have too many people in the studio because a lot of work doesn’t get done. But this dude is laser-focused man. You got all this stuff and activities going on, he’s sitting back just focused on his music and knocking out songs. He’s a true artist. That’s what you want from an artist, you really want him to do different stuff. He can get on any beat, he don’t give a f###. I love his energy. Sada Baby’s the real deal.

I also want to mention I have a record with Rellyski, he’s signed to Atlantic Records too. He’s fire. I was in the studio with him man, we actually did 3 songs in the studio that night when we were recording “Go Getter.” That was just one of three. But the kid really comes out of the booth, he listens to his music, sees what people think, he’s really hands-on. He’s from Florida, I really like that kid. He’s dope as f###. Rellyski is that guy. I made that beat with Travis Marsh, a dope ass musician that’s amazing.

AllHipHop: What is Womatictracks University?

Womatictracks: My university is for the people that have been rejected. They want to go after their own dreams and they’re hungry. You don’t have to be an athlete, you don’t have to be in the music. You don’t have to be in any of that stuff, but you really want to chase your dreams and you really want to have it your way. That’s my university right there in a nutshell.

AllHipHop: Talk about starting it in the car..

Womatictracks: There’s two places I’m most comfortable in when I’m talking like this: usually that’s on the toilet — pause — or I’m in my car. It came about that way, so there it is. If you look at my IG page, you’ll see, “Is this dude in the bathroom bro? This dude is really in the bathroom, talking s###!” Seriously. Literally. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Does anyone bring up that you’re on the toilet?

Womatictracks: Yes, yes. All the time. “Bro, are you in the bathroom?!” Yeah bro, I’m in the bathroom. I don’t know why, it comes to me like that. When I’m in there, I’m thinking about life in general. That’s because I’m not in the studio, I don’t have to be so focused on making music. I can be more human in that sense.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Womatictracks: As a producer, I don’t need much. I just need water, coffee, and weed, to be honest with you. That’s all I need. But when I have an artist in the room, I’m really engaged so whatever they need to get the record done. I’m really hands-on like that, where it’s “Let me digress and let me see what it’s gonna take to get this record accomplished. You need some food? You need some drink? You need some weed? Let’s make sure we got all your s### so we don’t leave this room until we got what we need.” That’s my process.

AllHipHop: I saw you post about how important respect is. How important is respect?

Womatictracks: It’s everything. A lot of times, people don’t know how to speak up for themselves. They’re being disrespected on a level that this person is not identifying with because you haven’t set them straight. I feel that if you are affected or offended by something, you have to speak up. You have to let people know how you want to be respected. Regardless of employment, regardless of boss, regardless of whoever it is, you gotta say what’s going to make you a better person. I don’t want to be a stumbling block to anybody, and I don’t want someone to be a stumbling block for me. So let’s all keep it cordial and keep it respectful.

AllHipHop: Any advice for up and coming producers who want to do what you do?

Womatictracks: Yes: please learn the business. Don’t just be a person that loves music. There’s nothing wrong with that, I am that person. But also love the business too, because that’s how you’re going to be able to quit working that cubicle and quit working where you’re working, so that you can focus on the music.

AllHipHop: A lot of producers send out packs, then you’re just waiting. How difficult is the waiting game?

Womatictracks: It’s a b####. They always want you to send them beats… and I’m speaking in general. They’re all, “Send me beats! Send me beats!” That’s a phrase everyone says to everybody. “Send me a pack, send me a pack.” But really truthfully, they might not get into that pack for 3, 4 months or to a year. Because everyone’s sending them packs, and you gotta think about their life and everything else. You gotta be patient man, you really got to be in tune with you man. Your mind can be your enemy. Because your enemy, he’ll be thinking, “Man, this people are blowing me off.” You gotta check yourself and realize how many things do you have going on?

Imagine being on, imagine how many fans this person has to deal with? I don’t believe anyone is blowing off anyone intentionally — pause. [Laughs] M############ be busy bro, and everybody got to check on their scratch. Be patient man, stay hungry. Don’t be offended easy, have some tough skin, and learn how to speak up for yourself. A lot of times, that’s what artists want from a producer. They want you to say something.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited for next?

Womatictracks: I got a lot of little records in the cut right now. What I can speak on is Grammy award vocalist Candace Wakefield, we have this song coming out called “Hallelujah.” We just put out “Baddie.” She’s a Grammy-winning vocalist, 6 or 9 times man. She’s the truth. She’s such a creative, such an original. I wish more people could understand — this business is just crazy man. I got some stuff I’m working on with her. She’s the truth, and I love her.

AllHipHop: Do you have any goals for yourself?

Womatictracks: Yes, I want to break a lot of artists. A lot of dope, unique artists that other people have passed on. I want to be the one that get them in a position where it’s like “Yo bro, let’s go.”

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Womatictracks: Really, I just want to say thank you guys for your time, your energy. I appreciate it. Shout out to everybody that’s been rocking with me. And all the people that haven’t been rocking with me to motivate me, I appreciate you all equally.