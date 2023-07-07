Super Creative yasiin bey Talks His Influences

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop Creative yasiin bey talks about his influences in an exclusive audio clip. Check it out!

Creative yasiin bey, still known to many as Mos Def, draws inspiration from a diverse array of creative influences—while being an influence.

In an exclusive clip, he lists renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, the mystical poet Rumi and political activist El Malki Shabazz (Malcolm X), among many others, who have played a significant role in shaping his artistic vision. As a creative genius and member of Black Star, he he’s continually enriched his own creative process through art, spirituality and social consciousness.

In “A Dynamic Career in Communications,” with Audible, yasiin bey takes listeners on an exciting journey that goes deeper than the surface. He tells fascinating stories about his background, beliefs, and how he creates his art, giving us a fresh and powerful perspective on life, art, and the important role of communication in our world.

As a famous Hip-Hop artist, bey’s creative process is complex and varied, and he talks openly about the things that inspire and influence his work. He explains how his love for different types of music, books, and art has helped shape his unique style and innovative sound.

The Brooklyn native looks back on his time growing up in Brooklyn with fond memories, talking about how the streets he walked and the vibrant culture around him fueled his passion for art. He also shares the challenges he faced and the triumphs he achieved while growing up, showing how these experiences have influenced the way he sees life and makes music.

Faith and spirituality are really important to yasiin bey, both in his personal life and his music. He honestly talks about his spiritual journey and how it has deeply affected his art. By exploring the power of spirituality as a driving force behind his creativity and self-expression, bey gives us a glimpse into the deeper meanings in his work.

The presentation also includes some amazing performances and remixes of bey’s famous songs like “Ms. Fat Booty,” “Priority,” “Revelations” and “Hip Hop.”

In the W+M catalog, bey’s contribution is like a treasure chest full of interesting stories, personal thoughts, and motivational messages. He shares valuable lessons he’s learned throughout his career, like the importance of being true to yourself, challenging the norm and using art as a way to make a difference in the world. His words really touch our hearts and inspire millions of people who have followed his incredible journey.