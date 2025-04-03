Your Ultimate Guide To Surviving (And Thriving At) J. Cole’s Last Dreamville Festival

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at the fifth and final Dreamville Festival with this must-read guide to surviving and thriving at Hip-Hop’s most iconic music celebration.

Music festivals are a heartbeat of Hip-Hop culture—and this year, it doesn’t get any bigger, bolder, or more legendary than Dreamville Festival 2025. And this is the final installment after five years.

The fifth and final installment of J. Cole’s signature music celebration returns to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday (April 5) and Sunday (April 6). Held in Dorothea Dix Park, this is more than just a festival—it’s a full-blown cultural moment, a reunion of vibes, bars, and basslines under Carolina skies.

The lineup? Absolutely bonkers.

Expect performances from Lil Wayne with Hot Boys and Big Tymers, 21 Savage, and of course, J. Cole, who will close out Sunday with the mystic queen Erykah Badu. There are more heavies like PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Keyshia Cole (celebrating 20 Years of her debut), Tems, Ludacris, GloRilla, Coco Jones and Wale. The full Dreamville roster will be present. That means J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute and Omen. The weekend consists of straight fire.

But let’s be real, this is going to be a fun, but grueling couple of days. The struggle can be real. So we have you covered. Here’s your ultimate survival guide to making Dreamville Fest (and any festival, really) the time of your life.

And here is the link to all the information on the week and weekend.

1. Respect Your Feet

You might be tempted to flex with the latest kicks, but trust me: you need to relax. Between the walk from the parking lot to standing for hours, your feet will be screaming if you don’t choose comfort first. Think broken-in sneakers or even supportive, comfy boots. Leave the Yeezys at home! Or throw them away! Regardless, if you love your favorite jawns, you do not wear them to the festival.

2. Plan Your Stage Moves in Advance

Don’t wait until the gates open to figure out your game plan. The lineup is stacked, and you may have to align times, energy and bathroom runs accordingly. Download the festival app (or stalk the website) and map out your must-sees. That way, you’re not running to Tems or Ludacris like you’re Usain Bolt.

3. Hydrate Like Your Life Depends On It

North Carolina spring weather can be deceiving—sunny one minute, warm and humid the next. Combine that with dancing, drinking and you might be paying! Bring a refillable water bottle and hit those water stations. Liquor drains, water sustains. 🙂

4. Don’t Leave Before It’s Done

Sure, traffic after a festival is the stuff of nightmares. But so is missing a surprise set or last-minute guest appearance. Dreamville is famous for pulling off iconic moments. Remember last year? I recommend you stay until the last beat drops. There can be personal reasons like “I’m too old for this sh#t” then maybe it’s cool to bounce early.

5. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bud…Maybe)

Let’s be clear—not every festival is cannabis-friendly. But in certain circles (ahem, Rolling Loud), it’s basically part of the dress code. At Dreamville, while the official stance is strict, we know that some folks sneak in their own stash. I do not advise it, but if you’re going that route, be smart. Stay lowkey, and don’t overdo it. And absolutely do not partake in somebody else’s stuff.

6. Keep Track of Your Crew

Thousands of people + weak cell signal = the worst game of hide-and-seek you will ever play. Choose a central meetup spot before you enter. Trust, it’ll save you from a whole lot of “where you at?” texts that never go through.

7. Bring a Portable Charger

You’re gonna be IG-ing, texting, and using the map app to get around. Don’t let a dead phone leave you stranded when it’s time to find your car or order a Lyft. Bring a power bank—it’s a small thing that makes a huge difference.

8. Stash Some Emergency Cash

Yes, we’re in a digital world, but Wi-Fi and card readers don’t always play nice. Whether it’s grabbing a bite to eat or tipping, a little cash goes a long way.

9. Know When To Say When

Whether it’s a personal emergency, a mosh pit, or just sensory overload, have an exit strategy. Pick a meetup point outside the gates and determine which parking lot you’re in if things get crazy. Trust me—you’ll thank yourself later.

10. Enjoy the Dream

At the end of the day, Dreamville Festival is about more than just music. It’s food trucks. It’s artists. It’s part education. It’s a vibe. It’s community. It celebrates culture, creativity, and everything Dreamville stands for. There is even a week of free events (look for it)! Take in every second—this is the last edition of Dreamville Fest, and you don’t want to miss a single memory.

🎟️ Tickets are moving fast, with VIP already sold out. A limited number of two-day GA passes are still available at www.DreamvilleFest.com. Proceeds support the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy, so you’re partying with a purpose.

Now go secure that pass, pack your essentials, and get ready to live your best festival life. We’ll see you in Raleigh for Dreamville.