Zonjjy – UK Rapper Drops a Wavy Song & Music Video “Trust Me”

The lyrics and the video speak for themselves. You gonna like it whether you are in the United Kingdom, America, or Worldwide.

UK singer-songwriter and rapper Zonjjy has made it again with his wavy hit song and music video Trust me. He is the one to look out for from 2022 and onwards. The song is Dark, metaphorical, catchy, slick, and kind of a unique genre of his own. He is rap-singing on a trap RnB soul beat. He talks about money and fame and he is now in control of his future after he faced a lot of trouble with the law and haters.

The lyrics and the video speak for themselves. You gonna like this song whether you are in the United Kingdom, America, or Worldwide. This track hits you differently. His British accent and the way he sings and raps are what made the song stands out, even more than American rappers I think. Enough said about it. Trust me1 You should click on the music video below and watch it. @zonjjy



Video:

Social link:

Instagram:https://instagram.com/zonjjy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zonjjy

FB: https://www.facebook.com/zonjjy

Youtube https://youtube.com/c/Zonj3