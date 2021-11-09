With Tory Lanez And Ne-Yo Co-signs, Miles Hardamon Is Set To Be The Next Pop Star From BK!

Brooklyn Pop singer-songwriter Miles Hardamon sits in with AllHipHop Correspondent Slops to talk about his signing with legendary singer-songwriter Ne-Yo’s production company, Compound Entertainment. Miles was first introduced to the world with his appearance on rapper Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio’s ‘The Wow Challenge’ earlier this year. Miles blew Tory Lanez and his audience away with his live performance of the late legend, Michael Jackson hit “Dirty Diana.” Miles’ undeniable talent quickly gained the attention of many celebrities. Miles is bringing back the timeless essence to music. Since his debut Miles released the first single off his forthcoming EP Spectrum, “GONE” along with the visuals that were directed by renowned film and music video director Benny Boom.