Adam Medvedev Is Cementing a Stance In The Music World

Adam Medvedev is not just a trendsetter but also a musical genius. His unique talent of intertwining fashion and music is what makes his followers so fascinated by his content. Mr. Medvedev now has over 360 thousand followers at the age of 23 and living in the great city of Miami. However, his life was not always this luxurious.



Adam Medvedev’s family immigrated from Ukraine to Baltimore in hopes of a better life in 1992. Baltimore, to their surprise, was not the city they imagined. Mr. Medvedev grew up very limited financially which made life even more challenging. When he was in his teenage years, he realized that he needed to be the change in his family. He then decided that he had to figure out a way to help his family financially. To help them build a better life. The life they always wanted.



Mr. Medvedev started out his career by cleaning shoes, finding unique clothing items, and reselling them. His methods of reselling allowed him to begin his music career. Mr. Medvedev began using a free program to produce his own music. He began his hard work then, he was making music, cleaning shoes, reselling clothes, and balancing school all at once. The profit he was making from reselling helped him bloom as a person but also aided his family financially.



Mr. Medvedev consistently posted his musical and fashion content on various social media platforms which made his follower count grow rapidly. People see how genuine and creative he is. He is consistently being noticed by name brands and artists due to his uncanny content. His presence on various social media platforms is what allowed him to move out of Baltimore and to the beautiful city of Miami.

He is now focusing on building his career in music and becoming the entrepreneur that he always dreamt of being. He is focused on giving his family a better life and helping the people he loves to his greatest potential. You can stream his music on Spotify HERE. You can also follow along his journey by following him on his Instagram account @sneakz.