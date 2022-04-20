ANDI – Liberation Freed My Voice

At present with years of practice and hard work ANDI’s voice has taken on a melodious touch that only comes from constant usage and features a wide vocal range.

Born on the 15th of November in the year 1998 ANDI is a singer and songwriter currently scheduled for the release of his new single “Sick of you”. But before we get to know more about it let’s take a look into who ANDI really is and what he stands for to a true music enthusiast.

ANDI has a long and complex past having grown up to be someone who considered music to be his true calling in life. In high school, ANDI put his passion into motion and found a niche for himself by participating in talent shows and becoming recognized for his singing skills as well as his stage presence- especially amazing for someone who was still in High School. Soon, ANDI found himself attracted to the world of K-Pop and traveled to South Korea to pursue it.

However, a new environment made up of a foreign language as well as culture stunted ANDI’s development. Although one might think that this made ANDI give up on his dream it was simply another stepping stone to him finding his true voice and developing a style of his own. Around 8 years back ANDI finally had the spotlight shine on him when he attracted a lot of new fans with his song Lonely Child where he included genres of synth-pop and EDM.

At present with years of practice and hard work ANDI’s voice has taken on a melodious touch that only comes from constant usage and features a wide vocal range. ANDI’s progress as a singer has taken it to the next level and allowed him to make a mark in almost all genres of music whether it be a heartful ballad or an upbeat pop song. However, this is only the physical transformation that ANDI underwent. A person’s value comes not only from his applicability but also from who he is as an individual. Similarly, for ANDI his time in the industry has helped him improve his mentality.

The progress made hasn’t necessarily been only unidirectional in nature but has come from a better understanding not only of the market and its target audience but also a closer connection with himself. All this is what is represented in “Sick of you” meaning it is a metaphor for how people living in present-day society are often mentally disconnected from who they truly are.

So, what are you waiting for? ANDI is as excited to show you his transformation as you are to check it out. Make sure to stream “Sick of you” soon!

